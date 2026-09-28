Ligonier Urgent Care Staff Launch Ovarian Cancer Awareness Campaign

Premier Express Care in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, launched an ovarian cancer awareness campaign throughout September, featuring building decorations, staff apparel, and targeted patient advocacy. Practice manager Shannon Colosimo and emergency medicine physician Dr. Cory Gray are spearheading the initiative to educate the community on persistent symptoms and encourage timely medical evaluations.

Medical staff amplify ovarian cancer awareness and monitoring

Symptom Persistence: Ovarian cancer warning signs often mimic common daily ailments, making attentive self-monitoring critical.

Ovarian cancer warning signs often mimic common daily ailments, making attentive self-monitoring critical. Urgent Care Advocacy: Frontline medical staff at community care centers are actively reminding patients not to brush off chronic physical changes, directing them to primary care providers or OB/GYNs.

Frontline medical staff at community care centers are actively reminding patients not to brush off chronic physical changes, directing them to primary care providers or OB/GYNs. Cross-Facility Outreach: Emergency physicians rotating through the Ligonier facility from regional medical centers are leveraging clinical interactions to amplify public health messaging.

Expanding Community Outreach at Premier Express Care

Throughout September, staff at Premier Express Care transformed their Glessner Street facility in Westmoreland County to engage patients, families, and community members. Shannon Colosimo, the practice manager who helped establish the level-two urgent care facility in January 2025, wanted to expand upon ovarian cancer awareness efforts she began nearly a decade ago as the Forest Hills High School girls’ volleyball coach.

Working previously with the Ann Harris Smith Foundation through “Teal-Out Games,” Colosimo sought to bring that same community-focused momentum into a clinical setting. This year, the facility went beyond wearing teal T-shirts by adding ribbons, custom bows, and comprehensive social media posts detailing the signs and symptoms of the disease. According to Colosimo, visual symbols like a teal shirt or pin frequently open the door to crucial health conversations with patients who might not otherwise consider ovarian cancer.

The campaign has resonated deeply within the local population. Facility staff shared that a patient who recently lost her sister to ovarian cancer was profoundly moved upon seeing the teal advocacy efforts during her clinical visit, expressing deep appreciation for the outreach to other women.

Clinical Perspectives on Recognizing Ovarian Cancer Symptoms

Dr. Cory Gray, a board-certified emergency medicine physician in the emergency department at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and a provider at Premier Express Care, emphasized the public health importance of community education regarding the disease. Because ovarian cancer presents with common symptoms that individuals frequently experience in daily life, patients must pay close attention to their bodies.

Colosimo echoed this clinical guidance, urging women to listen to their physical signs and act as their own advocates. Staff consistently remind patients that if symptoms become a persistent problem, they cannot be brushed off, and individuals should seek formal evaluations from their primary care provider or OB/GYN.

The awareness initiative is further amplified by rotating medical staff. Five doctors who practice at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Mon Valley, and Indiana Regional Medical Center rotate through the Ligonier urgent care facility monthly, actively spreading awareness about symptom identification alongside seven other casual providers wearing awareness apparel.

Premier Express Care Ovarian Cancer Awareness Initiative Overview Operational Element Details Location Premier Express Care, Glessner Street, Ligonier, Westmoreland County, Pa. Facility Type Level-Two Urgent Care (Established January 2025) Core Leadership Shannon Colosimo (Practice Manager), Dr. Cory Gray (Emergency Medicine Physician) Participating Regional Hospitals Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Mon Valley, Indiana Regional Medical Center

Consulting physicians for persistent physical changes

Persistent symptoms warrant prompt professional evaluation by a primary care physician or an obstetrician-gynecologist. Individuals should avoid dismissing chronic physical changes as routine digestive issues.

Photo: tribdem.com

Sources and medical disclaimer

Ann Harris Smith Foundation. Community Ovarian Cancer Awareness Initiatives and Support Materials.

TribLive Local News. “‘Carry this mission forward’: Ligonier urgent care working to educate community, save lives.” Published September 2026.

Yahoo News. “Ovarian Cancer Awareness | ‘Carry this mission forward’: Ligonier urgent care working to educate community, save lives.” Published September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.