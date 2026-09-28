JP Kraemer faces career crisis after police intervention and assault

In late August 2026, German tuning icon Jean Pierre “JP” Kraemer faced a severe career crisis following a police intervention at his Dortmund residence and subsequent assault allegations.

The Rise of an Empire: From Porsche Apprentice to YouTube Pioneer Jean Pierre Kraemer, born on September 12, 1980, in Plettenberg im Sauerland, has spent over a decade shaping modern German automotive culture. Before building his digital empire, Kraemer completed an apprenticeship as an automotive clerk at Porsche and subsequently worked at the Dortmund-based Porsche tuner 9ff. His breakthrough into mainstream media came in 2009 alongside Sidney Hoffmann as a co-host of the Sport1 television program “Die PS-Profis,” where their straightforward used-car checks earned national recognition. Capitalizing on this television success, Kraemer founded the JP Performance GmbH in Dortmund in 2012 and launched a YouTube channel bearing the same name. Unlike the restrictive formats of traditional broadcast television, YouTube afforded him complete creative freedom. Almost daily uploads featuring custom vehicle builds, turbocharger installations, and behind-the-scenes workshop footage quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of views per video. By late August 2026, his primary channel had amassed roughly 2.7 million subscribers and exceeded two billion total views, cementing its status as the most-watched German-language automotive channel on the platform.

Diversification and the Expansion of the Dortmund Brand What started as a single garage workbench rapidly evolved into a sprawling commercial network. Kraemer used his digital reach to establish multiple revenue streams, spanning merchandise sales under the JP Clothing label and live arena tours across major German cities. The business network eventually expanded to physical brick-and-mortar destinations in Dortmund, including the PACE automotive museum, the Big Boost Burger restaurant, and the Carffee coffee shop. PACE, which officially opened its doors in May 2022 following pandemic-related delays, transformed Kraemer from a mere content creator into a cornerstone of the regional economy and one of the most influential figures in German car tuning. Milestone / Asset Year / Metric Details Birth September 12, 1980 Born in Plettenberg im Sauerland TV Debut (“Die PS-Profis”) 2009 Co-hosted alongside Sidney Hoffmann on Sport1 Company & Channel Foundation 2012 Established JP Performance GmbH and YouTube channel PACE Museum Opening May 2022 Automotive museum opened in Dortmund after pandemic delays YouTube Reach Late August 2026 Approx. 2.7 million subscribers and over 2 billion views

The August 2026 Turning Point and Legal Proceedings The trajectory of Kraemer’s career shifted abruptly in late August 2026 when public reports revealed a police operation at his residence in Dortmund. Authorities registered a criminal complaint against him alleging bodily harm and property damage. Shortly thereafter, Kraemer publicly acknowledged a physical altercation with his estranged wife, the influencer Julia Meck. The situation escalated when older surveillance footage surfaced from his own workshop, depicting a separate physical altercation dating back to November 2024. Reporting by Auto Bild noted that Kraemer addressed his behavior directly, stating: “Meine Handlungen: falsch, nicht zu entschuldigen.” Legal protections regarding the presumption of innocence remain in effect for Kraemer while investigations proceed. The initial criminal inquiry regarding bodily harm had previously been closed by the public prosecutor’s office. However, following a formal criminal petition filed by an attorney representing Julia Meck, prosecutors reopened the investigation into allegations of bodily harm and property damage, as confirmed by Tagesschau.