MXGP 26 launches with Unreal Engine 5 and permanent track deformation

MXGP 26 hits the digital shelves at 59.99 euros on PC via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store as the officially licensed motocross world championship video game developed by Artefacts Studio and published by Nacon. Two years after the troubled release of MXGP 24, developer Artefacts Studio has returned with a racing simulation that marks a major technical pivot for the series by abandoning a proprietary engine in favor of Unreal Engine 5.

Replicating the Official 19-Track World Tour

The core experience centers on an official 19-track world tour that mirrors the real-world motocross calendar. Players can choose to replicate exact historical weather conditions from the actual races or customize atmospheric settings for a personalized championship.

Every Gran Premio takes roughly 30 minutes to complete. This timeframe includes the initial qualifying sessions, detailed bike setup management, and two distinct races per event.

For players seeking shorter sessions, Artefacts Studio included a Time Attack mode and a standalone Grand Prix mode for single-day competitions. An online multiplayer suite aggregates these exact race structures to pit human opponents against one another.

The transition to Unreal Engine 5 delivers a massive graphical uplift. It introduces a permanent, procedural track deformation system that shifts constantly as tires carve through the dirt. The ground acts as a blank canvas where every single lap alters the physical layout of the circuit. This surface evolution directly impacts vehicle handling, tire grip, and weight distribution.

Granular Machine Setups and Rider Customization

Players also gain extensive control over machine setups mid-race to adapt to changing terrain conditions. Beyond performance adjustments, the game features a detailed character and vehicle editor. Users can customize their rider’s suit and motorcycle using unlockable items earned through standard race progression and in-game currency.

Physics Glitches and Sparse Audio Design

Despite the technical ambitions of Unreal Engine 5, the game struggles with inconsistent physics and checkpoint calibration. While surface-to-vehicle interactions feel responsive most of the time, isolated calculation errors can send a rider’s motorcycle flying awkwardly through the air. Poorly positioned respawn points often compound these physics anomalies, dropping players onto steep inclines or shifting sand piles where recovery is nearly impossible.

The audio design remains exceptionally minimal. Engine roars and mud-sliding sound effects are present, but the game entirely lacks a race commentator, background voice lines, or ambient speech outside of crowd noises. A single background track plays on the main menu, leaving players with little more than the raw roar of exhaust pipes during gameplay.

Balancing Technical Ambition With Rough Edges

MXGP 26 stands as the most technically advanced entry in the official motocross series to date. It delivers an accessible driving model that accommodates both casual players and simulation enthusiasts, backed by extensive customization and dynamic terrain.

However, erratic physics bugs and an overly sparse sound design occasionally undermine its competitive integrity until patch updates arrive to smooth out the rough edges.