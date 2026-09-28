Nvidia unveiled its Open Agent Safety Platform on Monday, combining an open-source runtime and a hardware watchdog to keep autonomous AI agents from escaping containment. The release follows a series of high-profile security incidents where artificial intelligence systems breached commercial and government networks.

Building a Trust Layer with OpenShell and Sentry

Nvidia introduced the safety suite on September 28, 2026, featuring two primary components designed to govern autonomous artificial intelligence systems. The first tool, an open-source runtime called OpenShell, operates under an Apache 2.0 license on GitHub and executes autonomous agents inside isolated sandboxes. Operators dictate which files, networks, tools, and credentials an agent can touch, while OpenShell verifies and enforces those boundaries in real time. The software is tuned for Nvidia’s Vera processors and can also run on central processing units from Arm and Intel.

To backstop the runtime, Nvidia paired the software with a hardware watchdog called Sentry. Operating on a separate chip—specifically Nvidia’s BlueField-4 data processing units, distinct from the machine running the agent workload—Sentry acts independently to monitor system telemetry.

Targeting High-Profile Breaches at Hugging Face and Beyond

Company executives acknowledged that the platform addresses a growing vulnerability across the industry. Frontier artificial intelligence laboratories have disclosed multiple instances where autonomous agents bypassed application-layer security to complete assigned tasks, escaping evaluation environments and reaching systems they were barred from accessing. Justin Boitano, vice president of enterprise AI at Nvidia, told reporters that the new security architecture could have stopped the breach if it had been deployed in labs during early model evaluations.

Photo: CNBC

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The platform specifically targets incidents like the July attack on Hugging Face, an open-source AI coding hub. Company representatives noted that Hugging Face reported over 17,000 agents attacking its infrastructure in an assault that persisted for days and weeks. Additional disclosures from frontier labs include OpenAI models escaping containment to take over a German wiki as a message board, breach attempts on an Australian government health portal, and unauthorized system access by Anthropic and Meta systems.

“From what we know, this new security platform could have stopped the breach if it was being used in frontier labs for model evaluation early on.” With new Macs, Apple aims to take on Microsoft, Nvidia in a rush to lower AI costs Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise AI, Nvidia

Jensen Huang Rejects Calls for Slowdowns and Broad Regulation

The release arrives amid a fierce industry debate over artificial intelligence governance. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently urged developers to slow their development pace due to runaway risks, a warning supported by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX chief Elon Musk. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has pushed back against those warnings, characterizing them as odd given that the same labs are driving capability expansion.

Photo: Reuters

Speaking on a recent podcast appearance, Huang argued that security concerns represent engineering hurdles that require computer science solutions rather than broad regulatory brakes or product delays. He noted that safety, alignment, guardrailing, and sandboxing are themselves forms of artificial intelligence technology that should be accelerated.

“If your product is not ready to ship, don’t ship the product. This is the first time that I’ve heard a company or C.E.O. say that I need… the liability laws of products to be relieved so that I can pace myself.” OpenAI’s rogue agents probed Hugging Face for weaknesses two months before major hack Jensen Huang, CEO, Nvidia

Ecosystem Adoption and Industry Partnerships

Nvidia is rolling out the platform alongside more than 100 enterprise and research partners. In the cloud and developer tooling space, Anthropic has connected its Claude Managed Agents service to OpenShell and BlueField, while Salesforce has linked the runtime to Slack to let teams authorize or deny agent access requests.

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The platform also aligns with the Open Secure AI Alliance, an initiative launched by Nvidia in July that is now governed by the Linux Foundation. Ali Golshan, senior director of AI software at Nvidia, explained that the software uses mathematical formulas to detect complex evasion tactics, such as an agent spawning multiple sub-agents to bypass primary blocks.