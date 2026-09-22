With new Macs, Apple aims to take on Microsoft, Nvidia in a rush to lower AI costs

As Apple’s upgraded Mac Minis and Mac Studios begin shipping on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, the company is pitching corporate buyers on local artificial intelligence hardware that avoids costly data center fees and per-token cloud charges.

When Apple’s latest desktop machines reach customers, executives are bringing an unconventional value proposition to enterprise procurement teams: local processing units priced up to nearly US$20,000 for upgraded Mac Studios that can handle demanding AI tasks locally, serving as an alternative to renting external data infrastructure.

The newly shipping hardware is designed for intensive corporate workloads, including writing code and complex business operations. By running models locally, businesses can bypass cloud leaders like OpenAI or Anthropic and avoid paying for tokens, which serve as the fundamental unit of artificial intelligence computing.

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Apple’s position in the AI desktop race stems from a long-running corporate focus on energy efficiency. When the company introduced its custom Apple Silicon chips in 2020, engineers combined separate computing and memory components into a single unified memory architecture designed originally to extend battery life.

That close connection between computing and memory created an unexpected advantage for machine learning workloads, giving Macs a built-in readiness for AI tasks that rival chipmakers like Nvidia have only recently begun adopting. Demand for the hardware surged as open-source agentic AI tools like OpenClaw gained traction in markets such as China, leading to sold-out inventories of Mac Minis.

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Over the past two years, Apple has integrated specialized networking features into its professional desktop lineup, including bespoke chip-to-chip networking known as RDMA over Thunderbolt. At a recent launch event, the company demonstrated four Mac Studios linked together to operate a trillion-parameter AI model capable of identifying and repairing a graphics coding bug—a task typically requiring an entire data center, powered here by a single wall outlet.

Market Realities and Enterprise Challenges

Despite the hardware’s capabilities, breaking into the corporate computing market presents a severe uphill battle. According to IDC analyst Linn Huang, Apple holds roughly 4.6% of the enterprise desktop market, while Microsoft’s Windows platform commands 91.3%.

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Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was historically hesitant about pursuing enterprise computing because end users lacked the freedom to choose their preferred hardware. Today, however, the company is actively targeting corporate buyers by emphasizing scalability. Apple executives argue that models developed on local machines can scale upward to high-end Mac Studios or downward to iPhones and iPads because the underlying processors share common architectural principles.

Competitors are pursuing parallel strategies for local artificial intelligence. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has emphasized the market for unmetered intelligence on desktop hardware, with plans to integrate numerous AI capabilities into a Windows super app. However, Microsoft’s dominant market share requires supporting a vast ecosystem of third-party hardware vendors, which can complicate optimization for developers.

Reached for comment, Microsoft stated that it has collaborated with chip partners to streamline AI development using its Windows ML tools, noting that features such as RDMA represent an active area of investment. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s primary stronghold remains the data center. While launching new PC chips, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang downplayed any direct rivalry with Apple, stating that his company remains focused on expanding the general capabilities of Windows PCs.

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Corporate IT Strategy and Unresolved Infrastructure Questions

The debate between local hardware investment and cloud rental forces enterprise IT buyers to weigh upfront capital expenses against ongoing operational token costs. While Apple positions desktop systems as a permanent infrastructure investment that eliminates recurring cloud fees, corporate buyers must still decide whether local workstations can fully replace the massive parallel processing power available in centralized data centers.

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Whether enterprise procurement teams will shift budgets away from cloud services toward high-end local workstations remains to be seen as these new Mac systems deploy across corporate networks.