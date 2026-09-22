Stadler and Metra to Debut First Zero-Emission Battery-Electric Train in Illinois

Stadler and Metra to Showcase Zero-Emission Battery-Electric FLIRT Train at APTA EXPO 2026

Commuter rail networks across the United States are facing a profound mechanical reckoning, driven by the urgent need to phase out diesel exhaust in densely populated corridors. At the APTA EXPO 2026 in Chicago, Illinois, rolling stock manufacturer Stadler and Chicago commuter rail operator Metra are introducing a technological shift: a battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) FLIRT train.

Scheduled to be exhibited on October 5, 2026, at McCormick Place, this zero-emission trainset represents a major leap for regional transit. Rather than relying on expensive, disruptive overhead catenary wire installations, Metra is procuring an initial fleet of eight trainsets designed specifically to operate on non-electrified passenger rail routes across northeast Illinois.

For decades, transit authorities have faced a stark financial binary when seeking to decarbonize: spend billions electrifying entire rail corridors with overhead wires, or stick with dirty diesel locomotives. This new battery-electric platform bypasses that dilemma entirely. By integrating lithium-ion traction battery packs directly into the modular framework of the established FLIRT platform, Stadler has built a train capable of bridging the gap between electrified and non-electrified tracks.

The engineering specifications reveal a practical machine built for urban and suburban environments. Technical specifications indicate that the two-car battery trainset is designed to achieve an estimated operational distance of 45 to 65 miles (72 to 105 kilometers) using solely battery energy. When the battery depletes, fast-charging capabilities allow the energy storage systems to recover from a 20 percent state of charge to 80 percent in approximately 20 to 30 minutes under compatible terminal charging setups.

This operational flexibility extends right into the maintenance yards. The traction system accommodates variable charging protocols, drawing power from standard 480V three-phase utility cabling already present in typical storage yards and terminal tracks. Alternatively, the trains can interface with dedicated high-power wayside charging systems, eliminating the capital expenditure hurdle of full-route electrification while still clearing the air for communities living alongside the tracks.

The push for alternative traction also capitalizes on advanced kinetic energy recovery. Through regenerative braking, the trainsets capture kinetic energy during deceleration and return electrical energy directly back to the onboard battery banks. This cycle not only reduces total grid energy demand but also significantly decreases mechanical brake friction and wear over time.

Commercial operations are slated to begin by 2028, positioning Metra at the forefront of American alternative traction adoption. This rollout mirrors successful European deployments, such as the Stadler FLIRT Akku trainsets that entered revenue service in Germany across partially electrified networks in Schleswig-Holstein, proving that battery multiple units can successfully replace regional diesel railcars under strict timetable conditions.

Leadership from both transit bodies has emphasized the long-term strategic value of the procurement. Metra Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Jim Derwinski remarked that the purchase of this equipment highlights the organization’s plan to introduce quieter, more sustainable propulsion systems while building in the necessary operational flexibility for future fleet renewal.

Similarly, Northern Illinois Transit Authority Chairman Tom Kotarac pointed out that amidst the reorganization of transit management across northeastern Illinois, these battery trainsets supply the technical capability needed to boost service frequency, enhance regional travel links, and cut down on local air pollution and noise near the tracks.

Stadler North America Chief Executive Officer Martin Ritter observed that as railway agencies throughout North America look for practical ways to achieve decarbonization, battery-electric rolling stock offers a workable solution for modernizing vehicles and meeting operational targets.

As the transit industry converges on Chicago this October for the American Public Transportation Association exhibition, all eyes will be on this marvel. It proves that the future of commuter rail doesn’t necessarily require a forest of overhead wires—just clever engineering and a commitment to clearing the air.