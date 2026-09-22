UK Legal Sector Exports Hit Record £11bn as London Leads Global Demand

London has solidified its status as an international legal heavyweight as the UK’s legal sector exports surged, reaching nearly £11bn over a five-year period. Driven by heavy demand from the EU and the US, English law continues to govern trillions of pounds in global derivatives and international business transactions.

The Anatomy of a Record-Breaking Export Surge

New data published by the Law Society reveals that the UK legal sector’s overseas exports grew by over 60 percent, climbing from £6.81bn in 2021 to £10.97bn by 2025. This expansion highlights the enduring reliance on English law for cross-border transactions.

Here is the math: nearly two-thirds of this export revenue originates from clients in the European Union and the United States. Furthermore, English law currently governs approximately £250tn in outstanding global derivatives. It also underpins 40 percent of all international business and financial transactions, alongside half of the world’s seaborne trade worth £13tn.

The Bottom Line

Export Milestone: UK legal sector exports expanded by more than 60 percent over five years, reaching £10.97bn by 2025.

UK legal sector exports expanded by more than 60 percent over five years, reaching £10.97bn by 2025. Global Dominance: English law underpins £250tn in outstanding global derivatives and half of all international seaborne trade.

English law underpins £250tn in outstanding global derivatives and half of all international seaborne trade. Caseload Concentration: The London Commercial Court and the London Court of International Arbitration continue to handle heavy non-UK caseloads, with 96 percent of LCIA cases involving at least one non-UK party.

Litigation and Arbitration Standing Against Global Rivals

London’s courtrooms and arbitration centers remain venues for international dispute resolution. In 2025, the London Commercial Court delivered 212 written judgments. That output is almost twice the volume of its closest competitor, Dubai, where the civil and commercial division of the Dubai International Financial Centre delivered 117 judgments. The New York Commercial Division ranked third in comparative tracking.

Arbitration metrics reflect similar dominance. The London Court of International Arbitration reported that 96 per cent of its caseload involved at least one non-UK party.

“The UK’s legal services are a major global success story. Exports are nearing £11bn and English law is used in trillions of pounds of international commerce. London remains a leading legal destination,” stated Mark Evans, president of the Law Society.

Key Metrics for UK Legal Services and London Hubs (2025) Indicator Recorded Figure Total Legal Sector Exports (2025) £10.97 Billion Global Derivatives Governed by English Law £250 Trillion London Commercial Court Written Judgments 212 LCIA Cases Involving Non-UK Parties 96 Percent

Competitive Threats to the UK Legal Economy

Evans noted that the industry employs more than half a million people and acts as an export powerhouse contributing billions to the UK economy. However, he cautioned that this leading position cannot be taken for granted.

Photo: solicitorsjournal.com

“Other jurisdictions are investing fast and furiously in their court and legal infrastructure,” Evans said, calling upon the UK government to take the right steps to unleash the industry’s full horsepower.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.