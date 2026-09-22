Spanish Constitutional Court Votes on Turull Amnesty and Supreme Court Veto

Constitutional Court Rapporteur Backs Supreme Court Veto on Jordi Turull Amnesty

The Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional is reviewing a draft proposal by conservative magistrate José María Macías that maintains the Supreme Court’s veto on the amnesty of former Catalan minister Jordi Turull. The high-stakes legal battle challenges the application of the amnesty law to embezzlement charges stemming from the 2017 procés.

The Bottom Line The Core Ruling: Magistrate José María Macías issued a draft rejecting Jordi Turull’s appeal and backing the Supreme Court’s refusal to clear his embezzlement-linked disqualification.

Magistrate José María Macías issued a draft rejecting Jordi Turull’s appeal and backing the Supreme Court’s refusal to clear his embezzlement-linked disqualification. The European Context: The decision arrives months after the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE) issued an unrelated ruling in July backing the amnesty framework, though the rapporteur argues this cannot be applied retroactively.

The decision arrives months after the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE) issued an unrelated ruling in July backing the amnesty framework, though the rapporteur argues this cannot be applied retroactively. Political Fallout: The outcome sets a decisive precedent for other exiled leaders, notably Carles Puigdemont, who awaits clear constitutional signals regarding outstanding arrest warrants.

Inside the Rapporteur’s Draft and the Supreme Court Defense

The legal clash unfolding within Spain’s constitutional framework centers on a draft document authored by conservative magistrate José María Macías. The text explicitly supports the penal chamber’s refusal to forgive embezzlement, arguing that the judicial body introduced no sudden or surprising factual qualifications that would breach the defendant’s fundamental rights.

Turull currently carries a twelve-year prison sentence handed down by the Supreme Court in 2019, alongside a separate political disqualification. While the prison term was effectively neutralized by a partial government pardon in 2021, the ongoing legal fight has focused entirely on lifting the disqualification that bars him from holding public office. Here is the kicker: the rapporteur maintains that the denial of the amnesty does not forge a novel restriction, but merely preserves the legal consequences of a firm judicial sentence.

Key Elements of the Turull Constitutional Review Legal Metric Rapporteur’s Position (Macías) Appellant & Prosecutor Stance Embezzlement Handling Maintains Supreme Court veto; defines benefit through improper fund availability. Argues penal chamber introduced unconstitutional new facts regarding personal enrichment. European Court Impact Acknowledges July TJUE ruling, but rejects its retroactive application to past rulings. Cites European backing to invalidate domestic restrictions on the 2017 independence process. Judicial Recusals Macías retained rapporteur status after Turull filed a late recusal request. Progressive majority previously accepted Macías’s exclusion from separate debates due to prior opposition.

Navigating the European Precedent and the Road Ahead for Puigdemont

The debate takes on a wider continental resonance when considering the shadow cast by the Court of Justice of the European Union. Last July, the European tribunal issued a prominent verdict concluding that the 2017 independence push did not directly harm the financial interests of the European Union—a finding that directly opposed the initial logic deployed by the Supreme Court’s Second Chamber. Yet, Macías pushes back against any sweeping application of that ruling, citing the conviction of former president Quim Torra to argue that the Supreme Court’s interpretive path was neither capricious nor isolated.

Photo: moncloa.com

Spanish lawmakers vote against highly divisive law to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists

The procedural journey of Macías himself remains a focal point for legal analysts. His past tenure as a member of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and his vocal opposition to the original forgiveness law prompted the progressive bloc to bar him from certain connected deliberations after formal challenges by the Prosecutor’s Office. Because Turull’s defense submitted its recusal motion past the established deadline, Macías retained his role as rapporteur for this specific filing.

As the plenary vote proceeds this week, the broader political implications are impossible to ignore. The decision acts as a crucial bellwether for other prominent figures ensnared in the post-procés fallout, most notably Carles Puigdemont.