Anker Prime MagSafe 3-in-1 charger brings active cooling to 25W Qi2.2

Anker’s new 25W Prime MagSafe 3-in-1 charger, available for $99 on Amazon, delivers high-speed Qi2.2 wireless charging for iPhone 16 models and newer. Equipped with built-in active cooling to prevent thermal throttling, the portable travel stand bundles a 45W charging brick and USB-C cable to simultaneously power an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Anker Brings Active Cooling to Portable 25W Qi2.2 Charging

The latter half of 2025 introduced 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging to the mobile accessory market, setting a brand new baseline for power delivery speed. Anker is capitalizing on that shift with the launch of its Prime MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand. Designed explicitly for users rocking an iPhone 16 or newer, this compact hardware taps into the expanded power profile required to push wireless charging speeds higher than ever before.

Physics dictates that pumping 25W of wireless power into a small smartphone chassis generates substantial heat. Without adequate thermal management, devices hit critical temperature thresholds and immediately throttle power delivery to protect the lithium-ion battery. Anker’s latest travel accessory solves this bottleneck by integrating active cooling directly into the folding stand. This engineering choice keeps thermal levels managed, allowing the charger to push an iPhone 18 Pro to 50% battery capacity in just 27 minutes without running into the overheating degradation typical of passive systems.

Hardware Architecture and Travel Utility

Apple users who mourned the discontinuation of the MagSafe Duo will find plenty of familiar DNA in Anker’s new layout, though with vastly superior engineering. The hardware folds flat to fit easily in a laptop bag or backpack. Out of the box, the package includes a powerful 45W charging brick and a USB-C cable. That bundle supplies enough wattage to handle all three charging pads simultaneously without dropping current.

A clever mechanical touch is the spring-loaded Apple Watch charging puck. When the stand is collapsed for travel, the puck tucks safely inward. Pressing down on it when unfolding the device makes it spring outward into position. It is a small mechanical flourish, but one that elevates the user experience and helps offset the $99 price tag.

The 30-Second Verdict on the Anker 3-in-1 Stand

For mobile professionals and frequent travelers looking to streamline their desk setup or packing list, Anker’s latest hardware hits a sweet spot. By combining active cooling with a genuinely portable footprint, it bridges the gap between desktop-class charging performance and travel convenience. Available now in black and white colorways on Amazon with Prime delivery, it stands out as a top-tier peripheral for anyone heavily entrenched in the modern Apple ecosystem.