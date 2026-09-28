Larnaud: Voyageurs s’installent sur des terrains privés

An ongoing standoff between local authorities and traveling communities in the Jura department highlights deep-seated infrastructural shortcomings regarding temporary halting sites. A group of approximately 25 traveling families settled on private agricultural land along the D137 departmental road in Larnaud, positioned just 500 meters as the crow flies from the official transit site in Ruffey-sur-Seille.

The situation developed because the Ruffey-sur-Seille large-transit site—constructed and managed by the Lons-le-Saunier agglomeration community, known as Ecla—remains closed for grounds maintenance. During the peak summer months marked by repeated heatwaves, traveling groups avoided the municipal facility entirely, pointing to a severe lack of viable turf and vegetative cover.

Now, with the site shuttered for reseeding, the newly arrived families find themselves without designated accommodations in the immediate area, exposing tensions over regional planning and the timing of public infrastructure upkeep.

Maintenance Timing and Turf Failures Spark Friction

The closure of the Ruffey-sur-Seille facility stems from necessary reseeding work scheduled by Ecla. However, the timing has drawn sharp criticism from municipal leadership and the traveling community alike. David Guyot, the mayor of Larnaud, questioned the operational strategy behind the sudden shutdown while speaking about local impacts.

« Je suis étonné.

Ecla officials defended the schedule, arguing that meteorological conditions and previous seasonal delays forced their hand. Hervé Guy, the first vice-president of Ecla, explained the operational constraints behind the closure.

« L’an dernier, nous avons accueilli sur l’aire de Ruffey un groupe jusqu’à fin octobre. Nous n’avons pas pu ensemencer après leur départ car il pleuvait », indicated Hervé Guy, adding that subsequent spring planting proved too late in the season. Successive heatwaves scorched newly sprouted grass over the summer, driving travelers to seek out greener, natural pastures independently.

Disputed Alternatives and Regional Shortfalls

The core dispute centers on the availability of alternative sites during the maintenance period. Both municipal officials and the families currently stationed in Larnaud point out that Ecla failed to provide a viable localized alternative.

That proposed solution was firmly rejected by representatives of the traveling community, who emphasized the practical difficulties of relocating far from their intended destination in Lons-le-Saunier. Anthony, the spokesperson for the group stationed in Larnaud, voiced the community’s frustration.

Le Jura n’est pas doté d’autres aires. Il y a un retard dans la région par rapport à l’habitat des gens du voyage. Mais je comprends que les groupes ne souhaitent pas y aller l’été ».