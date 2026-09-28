Kate Douglass and Van Mathias Win USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards 2026

At the 23rd annual Golden Goggle Awards, USA Swimming crowned Kate Douglass and Van Mathias as the female and male athletes of the year, celebrating standout performances across a competitive domestic and international calendar highlighted by the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine.

Kate Douglass Dominates the Season With Multiple Records

Kate Douglass captured six medals at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, cementing her status as one of the sport’s most versatile and formidable competitors. Her summer campaign featured a stunning performance in the 50-meter freestyle, where she broke the world record twice in a single day, clocking 23.49 in the morning heats and lowering it further to 23.19 in the final.

Beyond her sprint heroics, Douglass established a new American record in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 51.69. She also lent her talents to the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay, helping the American quartet secure a world-record performance of 3:36.70.

Reflecting on her accolades, Douglass admitted that the honor caught her completely off guard. “Looking at the last year, I never thought that the athlete of the year award could be in my future,” Douglass said. “My summer performances surprised even me, especially because they weren’t necessarily the races I had focused on at the start of the season.”

Van Mathias Claims Men’s Honors After Record-Breaking Summer

The male athlete of the year honor went to Van Mathias, whose 2026 season was defined by explosive power in the breaststroke events. Mathias set American records in both the 50-meter breaststroke at 26.30 and the 100-meter breaststroke at 58.01.

At the Pan Pacific Championships, Mathias secured gold in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 58.02. He also delivered a blistering 57.30 breaststroke leg for the mixed medley relay team that shattered the world record, finishing the meet with five total medals.

Mathias expressed disbelief at his rapid ascent and the magnitude of his awards. “I don’t know yet how to process all of this,” Mathias said. “It doesn’t feel real. This year I learned a lot, not only in the pool but also about myself. I understood that I need to learn to enjoy moments like this.”

Todd DeSorbo Secures Third Coach of the Year Honors

The Golden Goggle Awards also recognized excellence on the pool deck, naming Todd DeSorbo of the University of Virginia as Coach of the Year for the third time. In 2026, DeSorbo guided the UVA women’s swimming team to their sixth NCAA title.

This latest collegiate victory extends the longest winning streak in the history of NCAA swimming, spanning both men’s and women’s divisions.

The seven awards distributed during the 23rd edition of the Golden Goggle Awards highlight a generational wave of talent within USA Swimming.