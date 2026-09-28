Giulio Regeni Murder Trial: Verdict Expected for Egyptian Secret Service Agents

Today marks 3,890 days since Giulio Regeni was found dead in Egypt bearing unmistakable, brutal signs of torture. The first Assize Court of Rome is deliberating a verdict in the trial concerning the abduction, torture, and murder of the Italian researcher, holding four Egyptian national security officers accountable in a courtroom thousands of miles from Cairo.

Inside the Rome Courtroom and the Prosecutor’s Demands

Deputy Prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco laid bare the gravity of the proceedings before the court retired to consider its judgment. The prosecution has demanded a life sentence for General Tariq Sabir, alongside 17 and a half years of imprisonment for three other defendants: Colonels Uhsam Helmi and Athar Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim, and Major Magdi Ibrahim Abdelal Sharif. The verdict is expected to be delivered at 6:00 PM local time.

During his closing arguments, Colaiocco emphasized the meticulous nature of the state’s case against the Egyptian security personnel. “This trial does not deliver an intuitive or emotional truth,” the prosecutor stated in the courtroom. “It delivers a procedural truth constructed through documentary evidence, declarative evidence, technical-scientific evidence, external corroboration, independent convergences, and courtroom verifications.”

A Battle Against Silence and State Obstruction

The road to this judicial milestone has been defined by stubborn persistence against intense diplomatic friction and institutional roadblocks. Alessandra Ballerini, the lawyer representing the Regeni family, addressed supporters gathered outside the courthouse alongside the “yellow movement” activists carrying banners demanding truth for Giulio.

“We are here today despite this incredibly exhausting, uphill obstacle course,” Ballerini said outside the judiciary citadel in Rome, where Democratic Party secretary Elly Schlein also participated in a morning sit-in to stand with the parents and sister of Giulio Regeni. “Few would have bet that we would reach a trial and then a verdict. This is already a victory, but we are not satisfied.”

Throughout the years of investigation, Roman prosecutors in Piazzale Clodio repeatedly clashed with Egyptian authorities over what they termed a wall of silence, convenience narratives, and outright falsifications meant to shield the accused agents. The prosecution argued that the trial transcended the mere extinguishing of a single human life, targeting instead the methodical, cold, and organized application of violence against an defenseless individual stripped of legal guarantees.

A Family’s Unyielding Search for Accountability

Since Giulio Regeni vanished on January 25, ten years ago, his family has endured an ordeal involving high-stakes institutional meetings, persistent threats, and relentless international pressure. Yet, as their legal counsel pointed out, the Regeni family never deviated from their singular demand for truth and justice, refusing to succumb to hatred or vengeance.

“Everything that the Egyptian regime could put in place to prevent this trial it did, but this family is resilient,” Ballerini noted, reflecting on the profound human cost borne by the researcher’s relatives. “The Regenis did it for us, and if our rights are worth a little more today, it is thanks to them.”

As Rome waits for the judges to emerge from the chambers, the proceedings stand as a test of transnational accountability, pitting documented investigative findings directly against years of state-sponsored evasion.