South Korean Private Universities Hoard 12 Trillion Won in Reserves With No Plans to Spend

Accumulated reserves across South Korean private universities surpassed 12 trillion won for the 2025 fiscal year, up 5.8% year-over-year. Data submitted to Rep. Han Byung-do shows that 5.2 trillion won of this total lacks any 10-year disbursement plan, while nearly 20% of deposited cash earns below benchmark interest rates.

Private universities and junior colleges hold trillions in reserves

Capital Hoarding: Cumulative reserves for 143 private general universities and 117 junior colleges reached 12조 2,358억원, expanding by 6,714억원 over the 2025 fiscal cycle.

Cumulative reserves for 143 private general universities and 117 junior colleges reached 12조 2,358억원, expanding by 6,714억원 over the 2025 fiscal cycle. Extended Lock-ups: A total of 5조 2,409억원 across 277 analyzed operating plans has no scheduled expenditure window within the next decade, with only 2조 6,527억원 earmarked for use inside three years.

A total of 5조 2,409억원 across 277 analyzed operating plans has no scheduled expenditure window within the next decade, with only 2조 6,527억원 earmarked for use inside three years. Sub-Optimal Yields: Out of 8조 3,300억원 held across banking institutions, 1조 6,430억원 sits in accounts paying less than the prevailing average deposit rate, concentrated heavily within institutions’ primary commercial bank partners.

Capital Accumulation Hits Record Highs While Decade-Long Outlays Remain Unscheduled

South Korean private higher education finance is seeing a widening divergence between institutional balance sheet expansion and capital deployment. According to data released by Rep. Han Byung-do of the Democratic Party of Korea from the Ministry of Education and the Korea 사학진흥재단, cumulative reserves hit 12조 2,358억원 for the 2025 accounting period. This represents a 5.8% expansion, or an absolute increase of 6,714억원 within a single fiscal year.

Yet, a granular review of the 277 submitted reserve utilization plans reveals that liquidity is largely frozen. Universities reported that 5조 2,409억원 carries no deployment timeline within the next ten years. Conversely, capital slated for deployment within a three-year horizon stands at just 2조 6,527억원.

Also, 26 institutions holding reserves of 10 billion won or more allocated zero funds for the next three years.

Sub-Benchmark Deposit Rates and Primary Bank Concentration

Beyond delayed capital allocation, the management of liquid reserves reveals structural inefficiencies in yield generation. An analysis of deposit distribution across 125 general universities and 85 junior colleges shows that out of 8조 3,300억원 in total cash deposits, 1조 6,430억원—or 19.7%—is parked in accounts yielding returns below the comparative baseline of average time deposit and savings rates at the time of subscription.

While the weighted average interest rate across total holdings marginally exceeds the benchmark by approximately 0.3 percentage points, nearly one-fifth of the total balance underperforms. This drag is concentrated among primary commercial banking partners. Among general universities alone, 75%, or 8,728억원, of the total shortfall was tied up directly in accounts held with each university’s designated main financial institution.

Private University Reserve Deployment and Deposit Efficiency Metrics (2025 Fiscal Year) Financial Metric Category Recorded Value Proportion / Details Cumulative Reserves 12조 2,358억원 Up 5.8% (+6,714억원) YoY across reporting institutions. Long-Term Reserves (10+ Years) 5조 2,409억원 Derived from 277 audited reserve utilization plans. Short-Term Reserves (0–3 Years) 2조 6,527억원 Immediate deployment capital across reporting schools. Sub-Benchmark Deposits 1조 6,430억원 19.7% of total deposit balance earning below average rates.

Structural Policy Questions Over Public Support and Endowment Rules

The accumulation of unutilized capital occurs as government initiatives seek to expand high-level educational funding, intensifying debate over how institutional reserves interface with public fiscal support. Rep. Han Byung-do noted that university reserves function as public-interest assets designated for students and institutional futures, yet current regulatory frameworks afford wide latitude in accumulation while exercising limited oversight over expenditure timelines and asset performance.

Rep. Han Byung-do suggests that, similar to major overseas universities, reserves should be managed long-term with annual yields systematically channeled into student scholarships, research, and educational expenditure.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.