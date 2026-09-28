Iran-US Conflict: Trump Rejects Peace Proposal as Tehran Warns of “Doomsday” War

As tensions peak on September 28, 2026, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi warns Tehran is prepared for an “apocalyptic” war with the United States. Simultaneously, President Donald Trump publicly rejects a peace plan presented at the UN General Assembly, insisting that Washington maintains total control of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The Diplomatic Deadlock at the United Nations

The diplomatic window carved out during the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York has slammed shut. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi revealed that Tehran had tabled a peace plan aimed at ending the hostilities and resolving the ongoing crisis. However, the proposal was rejected by the White House.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz explained the administration’s refusal, noting that Iranian negotiators were asking for concessions “up front with a promise that they would then talk.” Mike Waltz stated, “The president is just not confident that the Iranians are coming in good faith and that we will truly negotiate the end of their nuclear program.” President Donald Trump echoed this skepticism, stating publicly that he lacked confidence in Iranian intentions.

But there is a catch, as Tehran maintains that its diplomatic overtures were genuine. Aragchi took to social media to emphasize that President Pezeshkian and his delegation did not travel to New York to promote further conflict. “We came to forge peace,” Aragchi posted on X, while delivering a stark counter-warning. “Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression—even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy.”

Strait of Hormuz Control and Energy Markets

At the heart of the standoff lies the vital Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s crude oil travels. President Trump asserted over the weekend that the United States is “winning tremendously” and holds “total control of the Hormuz strait,” claiming that Tehran’s urgency to negotiate stems from severe economic distress.

“They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” Trump remarked.

Despite the persistent friction, global energy markets show tentative signs of adjustment. Kpler shipping data released on Monday indicates that crude oil exports from key Middle East producers rebounded in September to 12.8 million barrels per day. This marks the highest output since the US-Israeli war with Iran commenced in February, driven largely by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates boosting shipments and bypassing damaged pipeline infrastructure.

Metric / Indicator February Baseline August Lows September Recovery Total Middle East Crude Exports 18.8 million bpd N/A 12.8 million bpd Saudi Arabia Total Shipments N/A 2.446 million bpd 5.4 million bpd (projected) Ras Tanura Port Gulf Shipments 6.411 million bpd 929,000 bpd 3.6 million bpd Strait of Hormuz Export Flow N/A N/A 7.4 million bpd

Domestic Security Ramifications Reach European Soil

The geopolitical shockwaves are no longer confined to the Middle East, spilling over directly into allied nations. Early on Sunday morning, residents of the quiet Cotswold village of Whelford in the United Kingdom experienced a dramatic disruption when counter-terrorism officers ordered immediate emergency evacuations.

Photo: newswav.com

The village sits directly adjacent to the RAF Fairford airbase, a military installation granted to the United States for defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites. Months of escalating tensions, heightened police patrols, and public protests culminated in pre-dawn raids and a sudden security sweep. Displaced families were transferred to the Cirencester Leisure Centre as an emergency shelter while UK authorities investigated a suspected terrorist plot.

President Trump praised the swift response from British police forces, indicating that the suspects had been under active law enforcement surveillance.

Aviation Sanctions and Operational Realities

Economic pressure continues to mount through comprehensive aviation sanctions. The US Treasury Department enacted measures on September 8 targeting 27 airlines, effectively sweeping up every remaining commercial Iranian carrier not previously penalized.

Trump confirms he rejected Iran's peace proposal

Despite these restrictions, Tehran insists its domestic aviation network remains viable. Ramin Kashef-Azar, CEO of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, asserted that the facility remains fully operational. According to airport leadership, the hub successfully serviced 60 flights on September 23 alone—the exact day the new sanctions took full effect—maintaining routes across more than 30 international destinations.

Regional flight corridors have nevertheless contracted sharply. Aviation authorities in Oman and the UAE have suspended direct Iranian flights, while four major airports in Iraq have halted inbound traffic from Iranian carriers. Transnational connectivity is now largely channeled toward alternative international partners in nations such as China and Russia, while the US Treasury warns that any foreign entities providing fuel, landing services, or ticket sales to blacklisted carriers will face secondary penalties.