Two-Year-Old Euthanised in Netherlands in First Case of Its Kind

First Pediatric Euthanasia Under Expanded Dutch Law

A two-year-old toddler has been euthanised in the Netherlands. It is the first time a non-infant has been given an assisted death.

The child was nearly 24 months old at the time of death. Born prematurely at 26 weeks, the toddler’s gender has not been disclosed.

Severe Complications and Unresponsive Seizures

The review board’s report details a grim medical picture. The toddler suffered from severe medical complications, including significant brain damage, cerebral palsy, and a visual impairment.

Frequent epileptic seizures offered no respite, refusing to respond to medication. Compounding the crisis, mucus buildup in the lungs caused ongoing breathing difficulties.

Conflicting Medical Opinions Before Decision

Medical interventions failed to alleviate the suffering. Consequently, the parents and the physician decided to pursue euthanasia, seeking independent medical opinions.

Initial independent physicians established that the child was not experiencing continuous unbearable suffering at that specific moment. Their assessment noted that while the epilepsy caused substantial discomfort, the seizures were not constant, leaving palliative options and alternative medications viable for better seizure control.

Yet, a further opinion from another doctor brought a starkly different conclusion. That specialist found the toddler’s unbearable suffering clearly visible and determined that the requirements for ending the child’s life through euthanasia had been met.

Review Board Backs Attending Physician

The Committee for Late-Term Abortion and Termination of Life in Newborns and Children reviewed the case. It determined that the attending physician acted with due care, ultimately backing the assessment.

All core aspects of human functioning—including motor skills, behavior, and personality—were severely and permanently impaired, according to the board.

“Despite all medical and non-medical interventions, the parents and the doctor observed no improvement in the child’s condition and were convinced that the child was suffering unbearably and without prospect of relief,” the committee stated in its report.

The board concluded that the physician was fully entitled to find that no reasonable alternative solutions existed to reduce or eliminate the child’s suffering.

Two Years Since Legalization for Age Group

Assisted dying for terminally sick children aged between one and 12 has been legal in the Netherlands for two years. Prior to this legislative change, legal euthanasia protocols applied strictly to newborns and individuals over the age of 12.