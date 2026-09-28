Festival Gwangmyeong to hold music event October 3-4, 2026

Gyeonggi Province’s vibrant music calendar hits a high note this autumn as the “Festival Gwangmyeong” music event arrives in five days. Slated for October 3rd and 4th, 2026, the two-day festival transforms an eight-lane section of Cholsan-ro into a massive open-air pedestrian concert venue, offering live performances, interactive games, and community market zones right in the urban center.

Festival dates, musical lineup and immersive zones

Dates and Location: Running on October 3–4, 2026, the festival shuts down the eight-lane roadway in front of Cholsan Station Exit 7 on Line 7 to create a pedestrian-first celebration space.

Running on October 3–4, 2026, the festival shuts down the eight-lane roadway in front of Cholsan Station Exit 7 on Line 7 to create a pedestrian-first celebration space. Diverse Lineup: 10CM, Daybreak, and Kim Jong-seo anchor 11 musical acts spanning indie-folk, rock, and modern band sounds across two stages.

10CM, Daybreak, and Kim Jong-seo anchor 11 musical acts spanning indie-folk, rock, and modern band sounds across two stages. Immersive Zones: Attendees can explore the Gwangmyeong 9 Views Play Zone, a Social Solidarity Economy Zone, a sharing market, and multiple relaxation areas featuring artificial turf and camping furniture.

Transforming an Eight-Lane Urban Thoroughfare Into a Live Music Hub

Urban planning meets live entertainment late this week as Gwangmyeong prepares to convert a major vehicular artery into a cultural playground. Festival Gwangmyeong relies on a spatial design, repurposing the eight-lane asphalt of Cholsan-ro outside Cholsan Station into a walkable corridor designed to foster community interaction.

The main performance area, branded as the “GM Live” stage, curates a roster designed to pull festival-goers.

The Complete Weekend Performance Lineup and Stage Schedule

Music curation for the 2026 edition bridges generational divides by pairing rock artists with contemporary acoustic and indie rock acts. The opening day on October 3rd features acoustic pop outfit 10CM alongside Daybreak, Jackingcong, Asrai, and Asadal. The momentum shifts on October 4th toward rock and indie acts, anchored by Kim Jong-seo, Romantic Punch, Fire Moth Star Sausage Club, Shin Hyun-hee, Cactus, and Luamel.

Festival Gwangmyeong 2026 Daily Headliners and Stage Schedule Date Stage Focus Featured Artists & Bands October 3, 2026 Indie, Acoustic, & Alternative 10CM, Daybreak, Jackingcong, Asrai, Asadal October 4, 2026 Rock, Legacy Acts, & Modern Indie Kim Jong-seo, Romantic Punch, Fire Moth Star Sausage Club, Shin Hyun-hee, Cactus, Luamel

Beyond the slots on the GM Live stage, the "Open Stage" platform expands the programming scope. Interactive elements like random play dance sessions and street karaoke invite festival attendees to step out of the audience and actively shape the atmosphere.

Beyond the Concerts: Interactive Zones and Urban Rest Spaces

Live music serves as the anchor, but the festival footprint is engineered to keep visitors engaged across multiple hours through distinct themed zones. The “Gwangmyeong 9 Views Play Zone” allows visitors to discover regional landmarks through games. Economic and social initiatives find a home in the “Social Solidarity Economy Zone,” where local enterprises, youth artists, and independent craft workshops display goods and host workshops.

Community participation takes center stage at the sharing market zone, where local residents operate booths to trade and sell secondhand goods. To balance the high-energy foot traffic, organizers have integrated designated relaxation areas throughout Cholsan-ro. Dubbed the “Green Zone” and “Parasol Zone,” these pop-up lounges feature artificial turf, camping chairs, beanbags, and large parasols, giving families and groups a place to decompress between stage sets.

Mayoral Vision and the Push for Culturally Integrated Urban Spaces

City leadership views Festival Gwangmyeong as a way for citizens to enjoy music and culture. Mayor Park Seung-won emphasizes that bringing large-scale artistic events directly into city streets serves a goal of allowing citizens to enjoy the pleasure of daily life and making culture a part of everyday life in Gwangmyeong.

As final preparations wrap up five days ahead of the gates opening, logistics teams are coordinating street closures and safety protocols along the Cholsan-ro corridor. Are you planning to catch any of the indie or rock acts hitting the Cholsan-ro asphalt this weekend? Let us know which performance you are most excited for in the comments below.