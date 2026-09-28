InterValli: Trekking and Yoga Experience at Monte Gemmo

InterValli returns for its third chapter on Sunday, October 4, 2026, offering a 9-kilometer mountain trek combined with high-altitude yoga and meditation between the Passo della Morca in Esanatoglia and the Prati di Monte Gemmo in Pioraco.

Mapping the Apennine Terrain and Route Logistics

Promoted by the Unione Montana Potenza Esino Musone and organized by Viaticum – with you on the way, the regional initiative continues its six-part exploration across the valleys of the Potenza, Esino, and Musone rivers. Following the opening two fixtures, the upcoming Sunday outing presents an intermediate (difficulty rating: E) route designed to test cardiovascular output while encouraging active recovery.

The excursion kicks off at 09:00 AM sharp at the Passo della Morca. From there, the path ascends the western slopes of Monte Gemmo, opening up panoramic sightlines across the Upper Potenza Valley. The terrain demands steady pacing over varied surfaces, including dense woodland tracks, exposed ridges, and open alpine meadows.

Data Profile: InterValli Itinerary Metrics

Metric Specification Date of Execution Sunday, October 4, 2026 Starting Point Morca Pass, Esanatoglia Destination Meadows of Monte Gemmo, Pioraco Total Distance 9 Kilometers Elevation Gain 450 Meters Estimated Duration 3.5 Hours (excluding static recovery stops) Difficulty Rating E (Hiking / Medium difficulty)

Integrating Movement and Mindfulness in Quota

The defining tactical shift of this third installment occurs at the summit plateau, where high-output trekking transitions into guided restorative work. Partnering with Tan Tan Asd from Fermo, the organizers have integrated a specialized yoga and meditation session led by instructor Elisa Barbera.

Barbera highlights the physiological parallels between mountain ascent and breathwork integration, noting, “Mountains and yoga have something profoundly in common: they invite us to slow down, listen, and rediscover our rhythm. Practicing in nature means letting the landscape become part of the experience, paying attention to our breathing, our body, and our surroundings. It’s a way to indulge in a moment of presence and well-being, far from the frenzy of everyday life.”

Environmental guides Luca Ciccola and Marco Parroni emphasize that this multidisciplinary format is core to the InterValli philosophy. As they explain, “InterValli was born from the desire to explore our territories through walking, but also through experiences that create a deeper connection with the places.” They add, “In this event, yoga fits naturally into the journey: after walking and reaching the desired altitude, there will be the opportunity to stop, breathe, and observe the landscape with a different focus. Our goal is to help people discover that a territory can be experienced through multiple dimensions, bringing together nature, movement, and relationships.”

Registration and Operational Protocol

Participation in the October 4 trek is completely free of charge, but stringent logistical caps apply.

Interested attendees must secure reservations in advance. Operational contacts for booking include Luca (320 8029880) and Marco (347 5389088), or via email at [email protected]. Live updates, manifest changes, and safety advisories are hosted on the official Facebook page under “Viaticum – with you on the way.”