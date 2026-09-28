NFL Week 3 Recap: Thrilling Upsets, Dramatic Finishes and International Action

NFL Week 3 delivered high drama across the board, highlighted by Michale Peni Jr.’s return in Green Bay, a commanding Jacksonville Jaguars victory over the New England Patriots, and an international thriller in Brazil between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys.

Michale Peni Jr. and Atlanta Stun Green Bay

Week 3 started with a bang, featuring multiple tight contests and surprising outcomes. In Green Bay, Michale Peni Jr. made his first appearance since tearing his ACL, guiding the Atlanta Falcons to a 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Bijan Robinson fueled the offense with 213 total yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Drake London hauled in nine passes for 194 receiving yards.

Down in Miami, the Dolphins hosted the Kansas City Chiefs. After a competitive opening quarter, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce seized control of the game. The Chiefs pulled away for a victory in Florida, though the win was overshadowed by a severe knee injury suffered by Miami running back De’Von Achane.

Nail-Biters in Cleveland and the Meadowlands

Cleveland fans witnessed a frantic finish between the Browns and the Carolina Panthers. The Browns held the lead for long stretches before Carolina stormed back ahead in the fourth quarter. Cleveland summoned a resilient final drive to reclaim the advantage, sealing the victory when a desperate Panthers pass attempt in the closing seconds ended in an interception.

Weather played a disruptive role in New York, where the Giants hosted the Tennessee Titans amidst pouring rain and heavy winds. The Giants grabbed an early lead through field goals while the Titans offense stalled completely, failing to secure a single first down until shortly before halftime. Tennessee rallied after the break, but a late red-zone pass by Cam Ward was intercepted by Jevon Holland to preserve the Giants’ win.

Jacksonville Dominates New England as Buffalo Overwhelms L.A.

The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back strongly from their earlier loss in Denver, dismantling the New England Patriots 35-6. Jacksonville capitalized repeatedly on mistakes by Drake Maye, improving their record to 2-1 while dropping New England to 1-2. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers capitalized on early Buffalo turnovers to dominate the first quarter, but the Bills fought back to equalize by halftime and pulled away decisively in the final period.

In Detroit, the Lions edged out the New York Jets 31-24 in a game featuring former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Jahmyr Gibbs supplied three touchdowns, including the late score that put Detroit ahead for good before a game-clinching strip-sack by the Lions’ defense.

Matchup Winner Score Key Performance Atlanta at Green Bay Atlanta Falcons 35-14 Bijan Robinson: 213 total yards, 2 TDs New England at Jacksonville Jacksonville Jaguars 35-6 Jaguars defense forces multiple mistakes by Drake Maye Houston at Indianapolis Indianapolis Colts 19-17 Spencer Shrader hits 53-yard GW field goal Seattle at Washington Washington Commanders 33-31 Marcus Mariota leads upset over champions

Late Drama Deepens Houston’s Crisis and Washington Shocks Seattle

Two winless AFC South rivals met in Houston, deepening the early-season crisis for the heavily favored Texans. Daniel Jones orchestrated a late drive for the Indianapolis Colts, setting up Spencer Shrader to boot a 53-yard field goal with just 16 seconds remaining. The 19-17 victory handed Indianapolis its first win while dropping Houston to an unexpected 0-3 start.

Elsewhere, the defending Super Bowl champions traveled to Washington facing heavy expectations. Playing without the injured Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota steered the Commanders through a wild shootout against Seattle. Washington held firm against multiple Seahawks rallies to secure a 33-31 upset victory, moving to 1-2 on the season while Seattle fell to 2-1.