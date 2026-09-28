MTV VMAs 2026: Lisa, Madonna and Bad Bunny among winners in Los Angeles

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards returned to Los Angeles, bringing together music’s names for an evening celebrating the year’s top music videos. Billboard, CNN en Español, El Comercio Perú, RPP Noticias, and Gestión report that the ceremony featured wins for global icons like Lisa, Madonna, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B, alongside a red carpet featuring Teyana Taylor and more.

MTV Video Music Awards 2026 Returns to Los Angeles with Wins and Star-Studded Red Carpet

Essential Takeaways From the 2026 VMAs Major Category Victories: Lisa took home Best Pop for “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, while Madonna won Best Dance for “Confessions II – The Film.”

Lisa took home Best Pop for “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, while Madonna won Best Dance for “Confessions II – The Film.” Genre Dominance: Bad Bunny claimed Best Latin with “NUEVAYoL,” Cardi B and Kehlani secured Best Hip-Hop for “Safe,” and Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for “the cure.”

Bad Bunny claimed Best Latin with “NUEVAYoL,” Cardi B and Kehlani secured Best Hip-Hop for “Safe,” and Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for “the cure.” The Return to L.A.: The ceremony officially returned to Los Angeles, drawing headline-makers to the red carpet, including Lisa and Teyana Taylor.

Inside the 2026 VMA Winners Circle Across Pop, Hip-Hop, and Latin

The competition was across every genre as the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards rolled out its complete list of winners. In the Best Pop category, Lisa secured the win for “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, released via Lloud Co./RCA Records, beating out a slate that included Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Taylor Swift.

MTV Video Music Awards LIVE : Taylor Swift Among Winners At 2026 Awards

Meanwhile, the Best Latin category saw Bad Bunny take home the trophy for “NUEVAYoL” under Rimas Entertainment. He outpaced a field of heavyweights, including collaborations from Anitta and Shakira, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Rosalía featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Ryan Castro, Kapo and GANGSTA, as well as Shakira and Burna Boy.

Hip-hop enthusiasts watched Cardi B and Kehlani claim the Best Hip-Hop award for “Safe” via Atlantic Records. They edged out competition from Don Toliver, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator. Over in the R&B division, Bruno Mars secured the win with “I Just Might” on Atlantic Records, beating out Chris Brown, Dave & Tems, Justin Bieber, Kehlani, and the collaborative effort from Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis.

VMAs 2026 LIVE: MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet | Snoop Dogg | Taylor Swift | Madonna | Lisa |N18G

Global Icons and Genre-Defying Victories Dominate the Night

The boundaries of alternative, dance, and country music were tested on stage as acts and rising stars alike claimed their hardware. Olivia Rodrigo won Best Alternative for "the cure" via Geffen Records, beating a group of nominees that included Geese, mgk and Fred Durst, Noah Kahan, SOMBR, Tame Impala, and twenty one pilots.

In the Best Dance category, Madonna won for “Confessions II – The Film” via Warner Records. Her victory topped entries from Bebe Rexha & Faithless, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga & Doechii, PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson, Slayyyter, and Tate McRae.

Photo: billboard.com

K-Pop continued its global expansion at the VMAs. BTS claimed the Best K-Pop trophy for “SWIM” under BIGHIT MUSIC, triumphing over a lineup that featured BLACKPINK, CORTIS, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM featuring j-hope of BTS, and Lisa.

Rounding out the major genre categories, Ella Langley earned the Best Country award for “Choosin’ Texas” via Columbia Records, outshining Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, Stella Lefty, and Tucker Wetmore.

MTV VMAs 2026 Awards Winners | Lisa, Taylor Swift, Madonna

Category Winner Winning Track / Project Label Best Pop LISA “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi Lloud Co./RCA Records Best Hip-Hop Cardi B feat. Kehlani “Safe” Atlantic Records Best R&B Bruno Mars “I Just Might” Atlantic Records Best Alternative Olivia Rodrigo “the cure” Geffen Records Best Dance Madonna “Confessions II – The Film” Warner Records Best Latin Bad Bunny “NUEVAYoL” Rimas Entertainment Best K-Pop BTS “SWIM” BIGHIT MUSIC Best Country Ella Langley “Choosin’ Texas” Columbia Records

Star-Studded Red Carpet and Cultural Impact in Los Angeles

Beyond the statuettes, the return to Los Angeles delivered the high-fashion moments and cultural touchstones that fans have come to expect from the VMAs. Artists like Lisa and Teyana Taylor turned heads on the red carpet, setting social media ablaze as cameras captured every detail of the arrivals. The presence of Madonna alongside modern streaming titans showed the show's ability to bridge generations of pop culture.