Xteink X4 Classic Pocket e-Reader is on sale for its lowest price yet at Amazon

The Xteink X4 Classic Pocket e-Reader is on sale at Amazon for $75.99 as of Sept. 28, marking a 15% discount from its standard $89 list price. Weighing just 2.4 ounces, this ultra-portable 4.3-inch E-Ink device offers a glare-free, distraction-free reading experience designed to counter smartphone eye strain.

Measuring an impossibly thin 0.19 inches, the Xteink X4 is engineered for minimal daily carry weight. At approximately 68 grams, the device slips effortlessly into a shirt pocket or compact crossbody bag. Despite the scaled-down form factor, the 4.3-inch E-Ink display maintains high contrast and readability under direct sunlight, bypassing the glaring backlit panels of traditional tablets and mobile phones.

The interface moves away from purely touch-based interaction through a dual-input approach. Users can rely on dedicated physical page-turning buttons embedded along the chassis, or utilize an accelerometer-based gesture control that flips pages when the entire device is shaken. This single-handed operation mechanic proves useful during crowded commutes on transit systems.

Local Storage and Wireless File Management

Content ingestion on the Xteink X4 avoids proprietary ecosystem locks by supporting a broad range of open formats, including TXT, EPUB, MOBI, and PDF files. Library expansion is handled directly via an integrated microSD card slot, a physical USB connection port, or wireless transfers executed through the manufacturer’s companion application.

Power efficiency remains a core design pillar. The hardware runs on a low-consumption 920mAh battery tailored for the minimal draw of E-Ink panels. The device also features a built-in magnetic back, allowing it to snap securely onto metal surfaces or compatible magnetic phone accessories when not in active use.

Market Pricing and Availability Details

Dropping from its original $89 price tag to $75.99, the 15% price cut represents the lowest recorded retail point for the newly launched pocket reader on Amazon.

Buyers looking to secure the hardware at this rate will need to complete purchases before the promotional discount expires and the unit returns to standard MSRP pricing.