Footballer’s Long Dreadlocks Cause Two Red Cards in Concacaf Match

During a Concacaf Nations League fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Anguilla forward Aedan Scipio’s lengthy dreadlocks became the focal point of an unusual disciplinary collapse. Antigua and Barbuda players Keon Greene and Shalon Knight were both shown red cards for pulling Scipio’s hair during the match.

Operational Hazards on the Pitch

With hair reaching his ankles, 36-year-old Aedan Scipio presents an unmistakable figure on the pitch. His dreadlocks are so long that he must secure them with a band around his waist to keep the hair tied to his body. Yet, in competitive environments, unique physical attributes can quickly turn into tactical liabilities.

The incident unfolded after Scipio emerged from the bench in the 69th minute. At that stage of the match, Anguilla already trailed 5-0 against Antigua and Barbuda. But the complexion of the contest shifted from a routine blowout to a disciplinary farce within minutes of his introduction.

TWO PLAYERS GOT RED CARDS 🟥 🟥… BECAUSE OF HIS HAIR?! 😳 | Aedan Scipio | ANGUILLA vs Barbados

Two Red Cards for Hair-Pulling Infractions

It took just three minutes for Scipio to inadvertently impact the match proceedings. Opponent Keon Greene was shown a straight red card by the match official for tugging on Scipio’s dreadlocks.

The disciplinary trouble for Antigua and Barbuda did not stop with Greene’s dismissal. In added time, the hosts were reduced to nine men when Shalon Knight pulled Scipio’s dreadlocks from behind, dragging the forward off his feet.

Contextualizing the Global Rankings

Team FIFA Rank Match Status Red Cards Drawn Anguilla 210th Trailing (0-5) 2 (Opponent) Antigua and Barbuda Unspecified Winning (5-0) 2 (Incurred) San Marino 210th (Joint) N/A N/A

The fixture places a spotlight on the competitive realities of Concacaf’s lower-ranked sides. Despite the heavy scoreline, the late-game disciplinary breakdown ensured the match will be remembered for reasons far beyond the goals scored.

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