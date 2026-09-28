Madrid Council Blames Government Over Puerta del Sol Housing Protest Camp

Centres of power in Spain have collided over a makeshift tent city in Madrid’s iconic Puerta del Sol plaza. As hundreds of protesters camp out to demand sweeping housing reforms following the eviction of an 87-year-old resident, Madrid’s municipal government has accused the Delegation of the Government in Madrid of severe negligence and political inaction.

The Flashpoint in Puerta del Sol

Since Saturday night, roughly 300 tents have occupied the historic center of Madrid. Between 500 and 1,000 demonstrators are braving dropping temperatures and rain forecasts to protest the housing crisis. Organizers from the Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid have set up a community kitchen and logistics hub, sustaining the protest with activities like yoga and musical performances. Here is why that matters: the protest was sparked by the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old resident forced from her home due to the fractional sale of her building.

Before the demonstration began, Abascal released a video message urging Spaniards to join the cause. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez responded publicly during a Socialist Party rally, stating, "Maricarmen, tenho uma mensagem para si. O Executivo está a empenhar-se a fundo com vista a introduzir, já na próxima terça-feira, o real decreto-lei relativo à habitação. E peço aos grupos parlamentares que façam um último esforço para que seja aprovado no Parlamento nacional".

Spain Housing Protest Live: Activists Camp at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol | WORLD NEWS | Times Now World

Municipal Outrage and the Clash Over Public Order

While protesters look toward a crucial Council of Ministers meeting slated for Tuesday—where a royal decree-law on housing is expected—Madrid’s city council has trained its anger on the national government. The municipality expressed surprise and indignation that the Delegation of the Government allowed the camp to establish itself. Officials pointed out that during the 2011 protest of the 15M movement, evictions were organized and coordinated by the Delegation of the Government, labeling the current camp illegal.

"A Delegação do Governo não pode ignorar a situação nem transferir para outra administração os problemas causados ​​pela sua incapacidade e incompetência no exercício das suas funções", declared the municipal authority in an official statement. The local government demanded that normality in the Puerta del Sol be restored immediately.

Manifestação pela habitação em Madrid acaba com acampamento na Puerta del Sol

On the other side of the political aisle, the Government Delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, maintained a hands-off posture. "Enquanto não houver distúrbios, não cabe à Polícia Nacional atuar", Martín stated, adding that his office received no direct, formal request from the city council or regional government to clear the plaza. But there is a catch: the city council insists that the National Police retreated from their positions once the unauthorized occupations began, prompting demands for formal explanations from the Delegation and the Ministry of the Interior.

Political Stakes Ahead of Key Legislation

The tension highlights deep fractures in how local and national authorities manage civil disobedience and urban housing emergencies. The Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid is demanding strict parameters in the upcoming decree, including indefinite lease agreements and the suspension of evictions that lack alternative housing.

DIRECTO | Acampada por la vivienda en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid | EL PAÍS

Key Figures and Positions in the Madrid Housing Protest Actor Stance / Action Key Demand or Response Madrid City Council Accuses national government of negligence; calls camp illegal. Demands immediate restoration of public order in Puerta del Sol. Delegation of the Government (Francisco Martín) States police intervention is unwarranted without active disturbances. Maintains no direct official request to clear the square has been processed. Sindicato de Inquilinas Organized the camp of 300+ tents following Maricarmen’s eviction. Demands indefinite rental contracts and a ban on unhoused evictions. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Acknowledged Maricarmen’s appeal during a party rally. Promises a housing decree-law at Tuesday’s Council of Ministers.

Despite the high-stakes demands echoing across the cobblestones of Puerta del Sol, national reporting indicates that the central government is unlikely to adopt the union’s most radical proposals, such as the automatic renewal of rental contracts. As protesters settle in for another night under temporary shelter, the political fallout between Madrid’s municipal leaders and Sánchez’s administration continues to intensify ahead of a decisive legislative test.