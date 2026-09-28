Bergo’Bus provides cancer screening info at Place Nansouty in Bordeaux

On Monday, September 28, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, the Bergo’Bus mobile prevention unit will park at Place Nansouty in Bordeaux. Organised by the Institut Bergonié, CPTS Bordeaux Sud, and the association IMAGYN, this free outreach event aims to facilitate access to screening paths for breast, colorectal, and cervical cancers.

Bergo’Bus provides screening information and appointment scheduling No On-Site Exams: The Bergo’Bus is an informational and scheduling hub, not a clinic. You will not receive a mammogram or a cervical smear directly inside the bus.

The Bergo’Bus is an informational and scheduling hub, not a clinic. You will not receive a mammogram or a cervical smear directly inside the bus. Bridging the Gap: Healthcare professionals, including pharmacists and midwives, are on-site to help clarify screening eligibility and lock in appointments at nearby imaging centers or laboratories.

Healthcare professionals, including pharmacists and midwives, are on-site to help clarify screening eligibility and lock in appointments at nearby imaging centers or laboratories. Targeted Outreach: The initiative focuses on “going toward” populations who delay routine screenings, helping them navigate age-based criteria for breast, colon, and cervical cancer checks.

Mobile Outreach at Place Nansouty

Public health accessibility often hinges on proximity. Rather than expecting patients to handle administrative hurdles or travel to specialized centers for basic inquiries, the Bergo’Bus brings health professionals directly into the community. Operating on Monday, September 28, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM at Place Nansouty in Bordeaux, the initiative breaks down the psychological and logistical barriers that often delay cancer screenings.

The project is a collaborative effort involving the Institut Bergonié, the CPTS Bordeaux Sud network of local health professionals, and the IMAGYN association, which focuses on gynecological cancers. Pharmacists, midwives, laboratory personnel, and imaging cabinet representatives will be stationed on-site. Their primary clinical objective is to demystify the screening process, explain eligibility criteria, and help citizens secure concrete appointments for diagnostic evaluations at appropriate facilities.

Managing Three Distinct Screening Protocols

The outreach initiative consolidates three separate national screening programs, each governed by specific epidemiological parameters:

Breast Cancer: Targeted toward women aged 50 to 74. The French Health Insurance (Assurance Maladie) framework invites individuals within this cohort every two years for a dedicated mammography screening.

Targeted toward women aged 50 to 74. The French Health Insurance (Assurance Maladie) framework invites individuals within this cohort every two years for a dedicated mammography screening. Colorectal Cancer: Encompasses both women and men aged 50 to 74. This protocol relies on an at-home immunological test. On-site professionals will explain how to obtain and complete this kit correctly.

Encompasses both women and men aged 50 to 74. This protocol relies on an at-home immunological test. On-site professionals will explain how to obtain and complete this kit correctly. Cervical Cancer: Applies to individuals aged 25 to 65. Depending on age and clinical history, these exams involve cervical cell analysis (cytology) or high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) testing.

Summary of Cancer Screening Programs Addressed at Place Nansouty Cancer Type Target Population Core Diagnostic Modality Interval / Frequency Breast Cancer Women, ages 50–74 Mammography Every 2 years (per national invitation) Colorectal Cancer Women & Men, ages 50–74 Immunological stool test Home-based screening kit Cervical Cancer Individuals, ages 25–65 Cytology / High-risk HPV test Dependent on age and clinical history

Addressing Health Literacy and Screening Hesitancy

Many individuals remain uncertain whether they require a formal invitation letter, a physician’s prescription, or a direct appointment with a specialist. By engaging with professionals in an open-air setting without entry fees or formal appointments required, visitors can resolve these doubts instantly.

The success of Monday’s session will not be measured by the volume of distributed brochures, but by the number of participants who leave with a clear clinical roadmap and a confirmed appointment for their required examinations.

Mobile unit limitations on diagnostics and exams

The mobile unit does not perform diagnostic imaging, blood draws, or physical examinations on-site.

Assurance Maladie and Institut Bergonié sources