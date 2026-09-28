Eurostat: Nearly Half of EU Population Drinks Alcohol Monthly

In 2025, 4.8% of the population aged 16 and over in the European Union consumed alcohol every day, according to data released by Eurostat. These figures offer a snapshot of continental drinking cultures—placing nations like Poland and Italy at different ends of the spectrum, while Bulgaria rests below the European average. Beyond the daily drinkers, the statistical portrait of Europe’s relationship with alcohol is layered. Eurostat reports that another 19.2% of the EU population consumed alcohol on a weekly basis, while 21.8% drank at least once a month. In total, 45.8% of citizens aged 16 and older reached for an alcoholic beverage at least once monthly during the survey period.

Decoding the Daily Habit: Where Bulgaria Stands When examining daily consumption specifically, European patterns shift significantly. Poland leads the bloc with 16.0% of its population drinking alcohol every day. Italy follows at 7.9%, while Belgium and Denmark record identical figures of 7.5%. Bulgaria charts a more moderate course in this category. The share of individuals in Bulgaria who consume alcohol on a daily basis stands at 4.6%, pulling the country just under the overall European Union average of 4.8%. At the opposite end of the spectrum, 20.7% of the EU population reported drinking less often than once a month, and 33.5% indicated they never consumed alcohol or had abstained entirely during the year preceding the survey.

Demographic Divides: Gender, Age, and Economic Risk A closer look at the demographics reveals structural divides in how alcohol is consumed across the continent. Gender remains one of the dividing lines. In 2025, 56.5% of men in the European Union consumed alcohol at least once a month, compared to 35.9% of women. Age also dictates consumption patterns. Among young adults aged 16 to 24, 0.8% reported drinking every day. This habit increases across older cohorts, reaching 8.9% among individuals aged 65 and older. The youngest and oldest brackets also feature high proportions of people who have not consumed alcohol. Among 16-to-24-year-olds, 44.4% reported never drinking or abstained during the prior year. For seniors aged 65 and above, that rate is 40.9%. By contrast, the three age brackets spanning 25 to 64 years old show rates between 28.0% and 28.9%. Socioeconomic factors further shape these drinking habits. Eurostat data highlights a divergence based on the risk of poverty or social exclusion. Individuals facing these economic pressures are less likely to consume alcohol. Nearly half—47.5%—of people exposed to the risk of poverty or social exclusion reported never consuming alcohol or doing so in the preceding year. Among the rest of the population, that rate is 29.9%.