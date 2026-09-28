Madonna slams Sabrina Carpenter for delay in responding to collaboration request

Pop icon Madonna, 68, called out collaborator Sabrina Carpenter and her management team for a five-day delay during her acceptance speech at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Winning Artist of the Year for her acclaimed album Confessions 2, Madonna detailed how she slid directly into Carpenter’s DMs to secure their duet, “Bring Your Love.”

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter duet follows VMA clash

The VMA Clash: Madonna used her 2026 VMAs acceptance speech to call out Sabrina Carpenter and her management for taking five days to respond to a collaboration request.

Madonna used her 2026 VMAs acceptance speech to call out Sabrina Carpenter and her management for taking five days to respond to a collaboration request. Chart-Topping Success: Their resulting duet, “Bring Your Love,” has already accumulated over 66 million streams on Spotify.

Their resulting duet, “Bring Your Love,” has already accumulated over 66 million streams on Spotify. Historic Night: The ceremony also saw Taylor Swift make VMA history by becoming the most-awarded artist of all time with 33 career wins, alongside a major sweep by Madonna.

Inside Madonna’s Direct-Messaging Strategy at the 2026 VMAs

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards delivered plenty of unscripted moments, but few matched the sharp wit of Madonna’s return to the VMA stage. Opening the ceremony for the first time in 23 years with performances of “Bring Your Love” and “Danceteria,” the 68-year-old superstar seized the spotlight by taking home multiple awards. Her acclaimed project Confessions 2 captured Best Album, edging out stiff competition from Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, and Drake’s ICEMAN/OVO.

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter Win Best Collaboration for "Bring Your Love" | 2026 VMAs

When accepting the Artist of the Year award—beating out Carpenter, Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, and Morgan Wallen—Madonna turned her attention to how her duet with Carpenter came to life. “Everybody who knows me knows how impatient I am,” Madonna told the audience. “And when five days passed, and I still didn’t get connected with Sabrina and didn’t hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me, five days, I DM’d her.” “This is a true story. She answered me back, and… within weeks, we were in the studio together. It was fabulous,” Madonna added, noting that “Bring Your Love” has surpassed 66 million streams on Spotify.

Category Dominance and Taylor Swift’s Historic Night

Madonna’s night extended far beyond her collaboration with Carpenter. In addition to Artist of the Year and Best Album, the pop pioneer secured wins for Best Collaboration, Best Choreography, Best Long Form Video, and Best Cinematography, proving her enduring creative output decades into her career.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift rewrote the record books on Sunday evening. The 36-year-old superstar made VMA history by becoming the most-awarded artist of all time, capturing 33 career wins and breaking her previous tie with Beyoncé, who held 30 awards. Swift accepted her Best Video VMA for “The Fate of Ophelia” with a tribute to the late Dolly Parton. “I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said, praising her as “the ultimate showgirl” who told stories that were “so vivid and so rich.” Swift was also awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, recognizing her work writing and directing 18 videos across her career. VMA’s executive producer Bruce Gillmer noted that the new award stemmed from external influence.

VMA 2026 Major Award Winners Breakdown

Award Category Winner Notable Nominees / Details Artist of the Year Madonna Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Morgan Wallen Best Album Confessions 2 (Madonna) The Life of a Showgirl (Swift), Man’s Best Friend (Carpenter) Most Awarded Artist History Taylor Swift (33 Wins) Surpassed previous tie with Beyoncé (30 Wins) Artist Director Honors Taylor Swift Inaugural award recognizing 18 self-directed videos

As the dust settles on the 2026 VMAs, the night will be remembered both for Madonna’s unfiltered stage banter and the staggering milestones achieved by music’s biggest names. Whether it is cutting through management red tape via direct messages or claiming historic trophy counts, these artists continue to command the global pop culture conversation on their own terms.