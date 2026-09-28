Dutch municipalities rarely fine landlords for overpriced student rooms

Argos research reveals that student housing listings exceed statutory rental caps by an average of €136 to €421 per month. Despite the introduction of the Affordable Rent Act (Wet betaalbare huur), municipal enforcement remains virtually non-existent, leaving tenants exposed amid a 410,000-unit national housing shortage.

Enforcement Deficit Across Municipal Balance Sheets

Municipalities gained the legal framework to issue financial penalties against landlords violating statutory rent limits under the Good Landlordship Act (Wet goed verhuurderschap) and the subsequent Affordable Rent Act. In Tilburg, where 68% of investigated student rooms exceeded legal limits, authorities issued a single fine to a repeat offender following nine formal complaints. Breda and Eindhoven recorded zero fines despite widespread overpricing affecting roughly half to two-thirds of their student inventories.

Major metropolitan hubs exhibit an even starker contrast between legislative intent and local enforcement. According to Argos, Amsterdam landlords post average monthly rents of €1,000—exceeding statutory caps by an average of €421—while municipal bodies recorded only two landlord reprimands over a comparable period. Conversely, cities like Rotterdam and The Hague demonstrate alternative enforcement models, deploying municipal inspection teams and housing brigades to proactively audit hundreds of rental properties rather than relying entirely on reactive tenant complaints.