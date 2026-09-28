Indianapolis Colts defeat Houston Texans in Week 3 victory

The Indianapolis Colts secured a critical victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3, avoiding a potential 0-3 start to the 2026 season. While the win at Lucas Oil Stadium provides immediate relief, the performance revealed a stark contrast between a rebounding defense and an offense still struggling with consistency and protection.

The game remained a tight contest until the final moments of regulation, eventually decided by a late field goal. For Indianapolis, the result is a necessary step toward playoff contention, though several systemic issues—particularly in the run game and offensive line—remain unresolved.

Defensive Turnaround and Special Teams Precision

The most significant positive from the matchup was the performance of the Colts’ defense under coordinator Lou Anarumo. Entering Week 3, Indianapolis held a league-worst defensive record, having surrendered 74 points, 1,029 total yards, and 675 passing yards over the first two games of 2026. Against Houston, the unit tightened significantly, limiting the Texans to just 223 total yards of offense, comprising 153 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Game Highlights | 2026 NFL Season Week 3

According to Pro Football Focus, the defense showed marked improvement in sure-tackling, missing only four tackles compared to the 28 missed tackles recorded in the first two weeks. While Houston was missing star wide receiver Nico Collins, the Colts’ defense successfully limited quarterback CJ Stroud to 17 total points.

On special teams, kicker Spencer Shrader emerged as the game’s most impactful player. Despite playing through a groin injury, Shrader converted all four of his field goal attempts, accounting for 13 of the team’s 19 total points. His performance included two successful kicks from beyond 50 yards (58 and 53), with the 53-yard attempt serving as the game-winner at the end of regulation.

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Receiving Depth Amidst Injuries

The Colts’ receiving corps has been forced to adjust after top wide receiver Alec Pierce was placed on the Injured Reserve list due to an aggravated left heel injury in Week 2. In Pierce’s absence, fourth-year receiver Josh Downs has stepped into a de facto WR1 role.

Downs led all Indianapolis passcatchers in Week 3 with 77 receiving yards on five receptions.

Offensive Line Struggles and Quarterback Turnovers

Despite the victory, the offensive side of the ball faced significant challenges. Second-year right tackle Jalen Travis struggled to contain the Houston edge rush, particularly against Will Anderson Jr. Next Gen Stats reported that Travis allowed 10 pressures on 41 pass-blocking snaps, with four of those occurring in under 2.5 seconds. In 23 direct matchups against Anderson Jr., Travis surrendered eight pressures and 2.5 sacks.

These protection issues contributed to a difficult outing for quarterback Daniel Jones.

The ground game was equally stagnant. The Colts managed only 89 rushing yards on 31 carries, resulting in a league-low average of 2.9 yards per rush. Star running back Jonathan Taylor was held to 3.0 yards per carry across 23 attempts.

Colts Week 3 Performance Metrics Category Statistic Context/Detail Total Points 19 13 points provided by K. Shrader Defensive Yards Allowed 223 153 passing / 70 rushing Rushing Average 2.9 YPC 89 yards on 31 carries Tackles Missed 4 Down from 28 in previous two weeks

Outlook for the Indianapolis Offense

While the victory prevents a disastrous start to the season, the Colts must address the lack of efficiency in the running game and the vulnerability of the right tackle position. The team’s ability to remain competitive in the AFC South will depend on whether the defensive improvements are sustainable and if Daniel Jones can reduce turnovers under heavy pressure.

The team now looks toward Week 4 to determine if the defensive surge was a one-off performance or a permanent correction in Lou Anarumo’s system.