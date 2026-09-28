Proposed Justice Minister Andrea Chiș Warns of “Power Pyramid” in Romania’s Judiciary

Andrea Chiș, a former judge and reformist member of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), has been proposed as Romania’s Minister of Justice in Siegfried Mureșan’s cabinet. Chiș is challenging a “pyramid of power” within the judiciary, specifically targeting the CSM’s Judges Section for exercising excessive control over judicial careers.

For those of us tracking the intersection of power and prestige, Chiș is the ultimate “insider-outsider.” She spent nearly three decades in the trenches of the Cluj courts, only to find herself as a marginalized voice within the very council meant to safeguard judicial independence.

The Justice Reform Blueprint

Photo: gandul.ro

Dismantling the Pyramid: Chiș aims to break the concentrated power of the CSM’s Judges Section, which she claims controls the careers of every judge in the country.

Chiș aims to break the concentrated power of the CSM’s Judges Section, which she claims controls the careers of every judge in the country. Democratic Overhaul: The Mureșan government proposes that CSM members be elected nationally by their professional bodies rather than through current direct voting assemblies.

The Mureșan government proposes that CSM members be elected nationally by their professional bodies rather than through current direct voting assemblies. Institutional Cleaning: Priorities include reforming the Judicial Inspection, increasing transparency in court administrative decisions, and enhancing victim protection.

But the math of power in the judiciary is rarely simple. During a press briefing in Parliament this Monday, Chiș didn’t mince words. She described a system where the law itself permitted the creation of a “pyramid of power,” allowing for internal control that stifles dissent. Chiș pointed out that the CSM’s Judges Section even holds the power to appoint the President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), effectively stripping the President of the State of that authority since 2018.

To understand the weight of this appointment, you have to look at Chiș’s trajectory. In late 2025, she became a focal point of public discourse through the Recorder documentary “Captured Justice,” where she detailed her struggle to understand why the CSM was altering the composition of criminal panels—essentially moving judges who had active cases to judge.

Career Phase Role/Entity Key Focus/Outcome Judiciary (28+ years) Cluj Courts / Court of Appeal Trial and appellate judge; professional association leader. CSM Membership (2017-2023) Superior Council of Magistracy Reformist wing; voiced opposition to internal power concentration. Academic/Public (2023-2026) Babeș-Bolyai University / Recorder Teaching procedural law; exposing “Captured Justice” mechanisms. Proposed Ministry (2026) Ministry of Justice Proposed by Siegfried Mureșan to dismantle the “pyramid of power.”

The tension here is palpable. Chiș admits the difficulty of proving external political control, stating she doesn’t have concrete data on who meets with whom behind closed doors. However, she argues that the very architecture of the laws suggests they were written by experts specifically to subordinate the system from within.

By moving into the Ministry of Justice, she is attempting to pivot from the role of the opposition to the role of the architect.

Photo: dnews24.ro

The stakes extend beyond the courtroom. As dnews24.ro notes, this appointment is seen as a compromise among the parties supporting the new government majority. If Chiș succeeds, she will have transformed her critiques from the sidelines into official public policy.

Can a former judge who was silenced by her peers actually lead them? The transition from the Court of Appeal in Cluj to the Ministry of Justice is more than a promotion; it’s a stress test for the rule of law.

Do you think an insider’s knowledge is the only way to truly break a “pyramid of power,” or does the system always swallow the reformer? Let’s talk about it in the comments.