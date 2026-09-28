Robert Langdon actors include Tom Hanks and Morgan Spector

As Netflix prepares a new television adaptation of Dan Brown’s latest novel, The Secret of Secrets, Morgan Spector is stepping into the role of Harvard symbology professor Robert Langdon. This marks the fourth time the literary academic has been brought to the screen across film, television, and video game mediums.

The Evolution of Robert Langdon Onscreen and Beyond

Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon has become one of contemporary fiction’s most popular figures since debuting in the 2000 novel Angels & Demons. Inspired by American mythologist and professor of literature Joseph Campbell, the Harvard professor has anchored six novels, with five receiving released or planned adaptations. As Netflix development moves forward on a Prague-set series based on 2025’s The Secret of Secrets, the lineage of actors who have embodied the academic spans two decades of shifting entertainment landscapes.

Quick Takeaways for the Franchise Four Interpretations: Tom Hanks, Robert Clotworthy, Ashley Zukerman, and now Morgan Spector have all portrayed the symbology professor.

Tom Hanks, Robert Clotworthy, Ashley Zukerman, and now Morgan Spector have all portrayed the symbology professor. Box Office Peak: The Tom Hanks film trilogy grossed $1.5 billion globally, anchored heavily by 2006’s The Da Vinci Code.

The Tom Hanks film trilogy grossed $1.5 billion globally, anchored heavily by 2006’s The Da Vinci Code. Streaming Shifts: Following NBC/Peacock’s cancellation of The Lost Symbol after one season, Netflix is shifting the franchise tone with Carlton Cuse at the helm.

Tom Hanks Led the Blockbuster Film Era

National treasure Tom Hanks defined the visual identity of Robert Langdon for a generation through three feature films: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016). Together, the trilogy amassed a respectable $1.5 billion at the global box office. However, the financial returns peaked early; The Da Vinci Code alone brought in more than half of that cumulative total.

Morgan Spector officially cast as Robert Langdon in Netflix's series the Secret of Secrets

Crucially, the diminishing box office returns were never a reflection of Hanks' committed performance. Hanks did his best to make the franchise’s exposition-heavy sequences engaging, yet the movies frequently stumbled in translating Dan Brown’s fast-paced, single-day narrative structures into dynamic cinema. They struggled to balance academic history with action.

Expanding the Medium Through Voice and Television

While Hanks ruled the multiplexes, other corners of the entertainment industry tackled Brown’s intellectual property. On the exact day The Da Vinci Code hit North American theaters in 2006, The Collective and 2K published a single-player, third-person adventure puzzle game for Xbox, PlayStation 2, and PC. Voice-over actor Robert Clotworthy voiced Langdon in the tie-in game, bringing a different kind of gravitas to the professor’s puzzle-solving exploits.

Years later, television offered a chance to de-age the character. Five years after Inferno hit theaters, NBC and Peacock launched The Lost Symbol. Ashley Zukerman stepped into the role for a prequel series that followed a younger, less experienced Robert Langdon recruited by the CIA after his mentor, Professor Peter Solomon, vanishes. Despite the fresh angle, the network-turned-streaming experiment lasted just one 10-episode season before cancellation.

Netflix Courts Married Chemistry for The Secret of Secrets

Now, Netflix is taking a fresh crack at the franchise alongside showrunner Carlton Cuse, whose credits include Lost, Jack Ryan, and Locke & Key. Morgan Spector has been cast as the whip-less Indiana Jones in the upcoming adaptation of The Secret of Secrets.

This iteration brings an intriguing dynamic to the cast list. Rebecca Hall has been cast as Katherine Solomon, a renowned noetic scientist whose innovative research in human consciousness drives the Prague-set plot, and Langdon's first long-term love interest. Because Spector and Hall are married in real life, the production introduces a built-in offscreen chemistry to the franchise’s romantic dynamic.

Actor Medium Title Year Tom Hanks Feature Film The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons, Inferno 2006–2016 Robert Clotworthy Video Game The Da Vinci Code (Tie-in Game) 2006 Ashley Zukerman Television (Peacock) The Lost Symbol TBA Morgan Spector Television (Netflix) The Secret of Secrets TBA

With Origin remaining the only Robert Langdon novel without a released or planned adaptation, and Netflix charting a new course with The Secret of Secrets, the intellectual property continues to prove resilient. Whether Morgan Spector will be the final actor to hold the symbology textbook remains an open question as streaming platforms hunt for established book franchises to capture built-in global audiences.