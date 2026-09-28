South Africa: Police Probe Series of Femicide Killings Near Johannesburg

South African police recovered the body of an 11th woman in an open field within the Ekurhuleni municipality east of Johannesburg, as investigators grapple with a surge of violent crime and mounting public concern over a potential serial killer targeting young women in the region.

A Grim Discovery in Ekurhuleni

The latest victim was discovered at approximately midday local time on Sunday, September 28, 2026. A security company vehicle patrolling the area noticed the body in an open field in the Ekurhuleni municipality and alerted the authorities, according to police spokeswoman Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Details regarding the woman’s identity, age, and exact cause of death were not immediately available. This grim find comes just one day after the body of a semi-naked woman was recovered near a cemetery in the same municipality.

Provincial police chief Tommy Mthombeni stated that the victim found on Saturday appeared to have been stoned to death, though a post-mortem examination is pending to confirm the cause. Police confirmed that a man linked to that specific killing was arrested nearly 400km away, bringing the total number of people in custody in connection with the series of investigations to four.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni briefs media on 11th woman’s body found in Springs

The Escalating Pattern of Violence Near Johannesburg

These recent recoveries compound growing anxiety across South Africa regarding safety and violence against women. Since mid-July, a disturbing cluster of female bodies has emerged within a concentrated geographic zone.

Police discovered three bodies in July and August within a 6km radius of one another in Ekurhuleni. Earlier in September, an additional six bodies were found over a span of ten days in the same municipality. Prior to Saturday’s discovery, all of the deceased women were in their 20s or 30s, and several were found completely or partially naked. The very first body, found in mid-July, was naked and restrained with cable ties.

Timeline of Recoveries Location Key Details Mid-July 2026 Ekurhuleni Municipality First body found naked and restrained with cable ties. Boyfriend arrested, uncharged. July – August 2026 Ekurhuleni (within 6km) Three bodies recovered in close proximity. Early September 2026 Ekurhuleni Six bodies discovered over a 10-day span. September 17, 2026 Ekurhuleni Ninth body discovered; two women charged in connection to what police term an isolated relationship-related matter. September 26–28, 2026 Ekurhuleni Municipality 10th and 11th bodies found near a cemetery and in an open field. Four total suspects now in custody.

While investigators work to establish whether the killings are connected, community anxiety remains high. Residents fear a single perpetrator or a group of killers is operating unchecked in the area.

Provincial police chief Mthombeni noted that investigators believe the ninth killing—for which two women have been charged—stemmed from a relationship-related matter and was an isolated case. However, he acknowledged that some of the other murders share similarities, even while cautioning that conclusive evidence linking all the deaths to a single suspect does not yet exist.

National Grief and the Crisis of Femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged the recovery of the 10th victim while campaigning for upcoming local elections.

“I’ve sadly heard about 10th body of a woman found in Thembisa,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday, as reported by broadcaster eNCA. “This continues to make us very sad, and in many ways, it’s a shame on the men of South Africa that we continue to kill the women of our beautiful country.”

South Africa continues to battle one of the highest femicide rates in the world, averaging approximately 15 women killed per day.