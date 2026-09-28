Instagram Plus $5.49 Subscription Sparks Backlash Over Privacy

Instagram has launched a $5.49-per-month subscription tier called Instagram Plus, introducing controversial engagement metrics like a Story Rewatch Count and secret viewing capabilities that have sparked immediate backlash over digital addiction and user privacy.

The $5.49 Feature Suite and Granular Metrics

However, the technical implementation of its feature set focuses heavily on altering content visibility and surfacing granular user behavior data.

Subscribers gain the ability to extend 24-hour stories to stay visible for longer periods while pushing them to the top of other users’ feeds. Direct messaging receives an update via expressive reactions, allowing friends to show extra support.

Meta Has Officially Launched The Instagram Plus Subscription

Analytical Tools and the Mechanics of Surveillance

The core controversy stems from analytical tools designed to track user consumption habits. The Story Rewatch Count displays how many times a story was replayed, accompanied by a dedicated rewatch symbol next to the viewer count. The Search Viewer Sheet lets subscribers check if a specific person saw their post, while Story Preview enables users to peek at content without appearing on the creator's viewer list.

Additional features allow subscribers to hide actions from other users, such as posting to a profile or highlights without appearing in friends’ feeds. While secret previewing lets users view content without pressure to react, it simultaneously strips the creator of the ability to see who actually watched the content.

Introducing Instagram Plus: A new subscription model for enhanced user experience

Users paying for the tier gain access to behavioral tracking that non-subscribers remain unaware of, as accounts without the subscription cannot know if their viewing habits are being monitored or if an observer is running an Instagram Plus account.

Immediate Backlash and Psychological Toll

Critics and social media users have fiercely rejected the rollout. One Reddit user argued that the functionality encourages obsessive tendencies, stating that if what users love is the ability to conveniently keep tabs on crushes or enemies to torture themselves, Instagram nailed it.

TikTok user @suhaadada conducted a social experiment testing Instagram Plus, concluding it made her ready to never use the platform again. She criticized the Story Rewatch insight for manipulating users into thinking a viewer rewatch means more than it actually does, pointing out that a viewer might simply be swiping through at a fast glimpse and triggering a rewatch count unintentionally.

The feature also provides timestamps for when someone first viewed a story, updating if they return to rewatch it. This creates psychological pressure as non-subscribers and subscribers alike wonder why certain accounts jump to the top of viewer lists.

Commenters across platforms have labeled the subscription a new low designed to drive people crazy for profit. Warnings have also emerged regarding the future trajectory of Meta’s monetization strategy, with users theorizing that paid features are just the beginning and that the company will eventually charge for overall access across its platforms.