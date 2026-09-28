Low-Cost Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinic in Tioga County Set for Oct. 3

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will host a low-cost pet vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, Pennsylvania. The open-access event requires no advance registration or proof of income, offering rabies vaccines for $12, distemper combinations for $15, and microchips for $20.

Rabies vaccination and microchip registration for pet safety Core Disease Prevention: Rabies is 100% fatal once symptoms appear, making vaccination the defense for mammalian pets and human safety.

Rabies is 100% fatal once symptoms appear, making vaccination the defense for mammalian pets and human safety. Permanent Identification: Subdermal microchips require online registration of owner contact data to function effectively as a reunification tool.

Immunological Rationale and Vaccine Formulations

According to data from the World Health Organization, rabies remains 100 percent fatal once clinical signs appear, yet it is entirely preventable via timely vaccination protocols. At the upcoming clinic, Dr. Kristine Shaw, DVM, of Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital in Wellsboro, will administer rabies inoculations. Animals with documented proof of prior vaccination will receive a three-year formulation, while unvaccinated pets or those without records will be issued a one-year dose at the identical $12 rate.

State statutes in Pennsylvania and New York mandate current rabies immunizations for all domestic dogs and cats. Alongside rabies defense, the clinic provides a distemper combo vaccine priced at $15. For dogs, this multivalent biological protects against canine distemper virus, hepatitis, kennel cough, and parainfluenza. For cats, the formulation shields against feline panleukopenia—frequently termed feline distemper—feline viral rhinotracheitis driven by feline herpesvirus, and calicivirus.

Subdermal Microchips and Permanent Identification Mechanics

Beyond biological prophylaxis, permanent identification addresses a major public health and animal welfare concern: lost pets. The American Veterinary Medical Association notes that approximately one in three pets will go missing during their lifetimes. To mitigate this, Second Chance is offering microchips for $20, with an optional $5 service fee for staff-assisted online registration. These devices are not global positioning system trackers; rather, they are passive transponders inserted subcutaneously between the animal’s shoulder blades using a needle slightly larger than a standard vaccine needle.

The transponder remains inert until activated by a low-frequency radio wave emitted by a handheld scanner used by veterinary clinics, animal control officers, and shelters. Upon scanning, the chip transmits a unique alphanumeric identification number linked to a secure registry database. Clinic organizers emphasize that a microchip is functionally useless unless the owner’s current telephone number and address are actively registered and maintained. The microchips utilized at this event require a one-time payment with no recurring annual subscription fees.

Logistics, Restrictions, and Public Health Protocols

The clinic operates on a cash-or-check-only basis, with debit and credit card transactions unavailable on-site. All financial proceeds directly support the rescue and medical rehabilitation of abandoned, homeless, and at-risk dogs and cats managed by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries.

Strict safety regulations govern the event space at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, situated at 2258 Charleston Rd., Whitneyville, parallel to Route 6 between Wellsboro and Mansfield. Dogs must remain securely leashed at all times, while cats require containment inside proper carriers. Because public restrooms will not be accessible, and waiting lines frequently form, attendees are advised to bring an adequate supply of drinking water for their animals, maintaining hydration while waiting in vehicles. For additional inquiries, Second Chance can be reached directly at 570-376-3646 or via email at [email protected].

Tioga County Fairgrounds Low-Cost Clinic Pricing and Specifications Service Offered Cost Clinical / Operational Detail Rabies Vaccine $12 1-year or 3-year duration (with proof of prior shot); administered by Dr. Kristine Shaw, DVM. Distemper Combo Vaccine $15 Protects dogs against distemper, hepatitis, kennel cough, parainfluenza; cats against panleukopenia, rhinotracheitis, calicivirus. Microchip & Registration $20 ($25 if registered by staff) Passive transponder; no annual fees; requires current owner contact information.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Veterinarian

Animals under 12 weeks of age are excluded from this specific clinic.

WHO and AVMA references