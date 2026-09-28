Illinois Climate Displacement Act task force languishes after a year

Illinois Promised a Blueprint for Climate Migrants. A Year Later, the Task Force is Ghost Towns and Empty Chairs

Illinois made history last fall when Governor JB Pritzker signed the Climate Displacement Act, positioning the Midwestern state as the only state in the country trying to anticipate the ways in which climate-driven migration could transform life for its existing residents and those who may come. Yet, a year after its introduction, the landmark effort has largely languished. State officials have missed statutory deadlines, pushed back reporting dates, and failed to convene the mandated 17-seat task force.

Every year, climate disasters force millions of people to leave their homes worldwide. In the aftermath of floods, fires, and droughts, displaced individuals face the immense challenge of finding safe places to rebuild their lives without specific legal protections. Predictions point to at least 44 million people displaced internally across the globe by 2050—the equivalent of rehoming the entire population of Argentina. Amid this planetary churn, very few places have taken legislative action.

The Illinois law established a specialized task force to investigate how domestic and international climate migration patterns could test the state’s infrastructure, resources, and residents. The first-of-its-kind legislation requires the team to publish two comprehensive reports outlining the state’s capacity to address climate migration through at least 2050. However, state agencies and top lawmakers have missed crucial implementation windows.

The Anatomy of a Stalled Mandate

Under the statutory rules of the Climate Displacement Act, Governor Pritzker, the state’s top lawmakers, and the heads of several Illinois state agencies were required to appoint members to the 17-seat board no later than 90 days after the law took effect. For over a year, only a single appointment was made. With the first official report due in December, the board has not even convened.

WBEZ and Grist reached out to the state officials responsible for making these appointments, including Governor Pritzker, four members of the Illinois General Assembly, and the leaders of seven state agencies. Following outreach for comment, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and the governor’s office were the only respondents, with Harmon naming Chicago Democratic state Senator Graciela Guzman to the panel.

“Governor Pritzker remains committed to fighting climate change and preparing Illinois for its impacts, including climate-related migration,” Jose Correa, a spokesperson for the governor, said in a statement to WBEZ and Grist. Pointing out that no specific target date was given for when a schedule would be set, he noted that the administration will keep collaborating with stakeholders, state agencies, and lawmakers to set a schedule and advance the task force.

“We haven’t received a clear answer,” Guzman said about the delays plaguing the climate law she helped pass last fall. Having entered the world in Los Angeles to parents who fled El Salvador as refugees, Guzman authored the legislation in February 2025, just 30 days after 14 blazes swept across southern California and destroyed tens of thousands of buildings and residences. “This has been two years in the making … I’m honored to serve on the Climate Displacement Task Force and ready to get to work.”

Missing Accountability and the 2050 Horizon

While the legislation outlines precisely what the upcoming reports must address, it contains a glaring structural flaw: it includes no consequences for failing to meet the mandate. Set to be released at year’s end, the inaugural report mandates that the task force gather recent scientific research and data to evaluate how much climate-driven displacement is anticipated across the U.S. and adjacent nations in upcoming decades.

A second report, due at the end of 2027, is supposed to assess how state agencies and existing programs must evolve in response to disaster-induced displacement. These deadlines now hang in the balance as appointees remain missing from the roster.

The temperate Midwestern state is an agricultural powerhouse, sits adjacent to 20 percent of the world’s unfrozen freshwater, remains relatively safe from hurricanes and wildfires, and rests far enough inland that rising sea levels pose no immediate risk.