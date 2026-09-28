Donald Trump Says US and Iran Are in Talks to Reach a Settlement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran have been engaged in discussions, expressing confidence that the two nations will eventually arrive at a settlement. Speaking on September 22, 2026, during the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump confirmed that the countries were talking as recently as that Tuesday.

Diplomatic Engagement at UN General Assembly

The announcement came following a bilateral meeting between President Trump and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump characterized the current state of diplomacy as a developing relationship, noting that the Iranian government has shown a desire to engage with the U.S. administration.

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According to Trump, the communication channels remain open, stating, They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they’ve been talking to us, and the relationship is developing .

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Nuclear Non-Proliferation Goals

Despite the optimistic outlook regarding a potential deal, the U.S. President emphasized that certain conditions remain non-negotiable. Trump specifically highlighted the necessity of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities as a primary objective of the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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