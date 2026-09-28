Beau Lamarre-Condon faces jury for murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, is appearing before a Supreme Court jury facing charges for the February 2024 murders of his ex-partner, Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to the murders, with his defense claiming he acted in self-defence during separate struggles at Baird’s home in Paddington.

While the accused admits to entering the residence while heavily disguised and armed with his police pistol, his barrister has stated that while his client did “stupid things,” they did not amount to murder.

Jesse Baird’s Ex-Partner Tells Court Baird Was Allegedly Petrified Of Beau Lamarre-Condon | 10 News

Evidence of Obsession and Jealousy

Sergeant Andrew Callus, a former colleague and friend of the accused, testified that Lamarre-Condon was obsessive regarding the personal life of Jesse Baird. Callus told the court that after visiting Baird’s terrace, Lamarre-Condon observed a cup of water on a bedside table and allegedly concluded, Jesse must be seeing someone else .

Callus further noted that Lamarre-Condon’s demeanor darkened upon learning that Baird and Davies had entered a relationship. The accused allegedly told Callus, You know what I’m like … I hate losing, I can’t let things go .

Jury shown CCTV footage of Jesse Baird found on Beau Lamarre-Condon's devices

Allegations of Premeditation and Body Disposal

The jury heard evidence from Georgia Cook, a former close friend, regarding a dinner in May 2023. Cook testified that Lamarre-Condon asked her what she would do with bodies if she killed someone. When she replied that she did not know, he allegedly stated: I would take their stuff, put it in a dumpster and I would take their bodies to bushland where no one would ever find them .

Cook claimed that Lamarre-Condon blackmailed her to ensure she did not reveal this conversation, allegedly warning, What I’m about to tell you … if you tell anyone else, I will go and tell people what I know about you .

Prosecutors allege that after the deaths of Baird and Davies, Lamarre-Condon unsuccessfully attempted to sink the bodies in a dam before dumping them at a rural Greek monastery.

Post-Death Communications

The court heard that several text messages were sent from Jesse Baird’s phone after the men had died, which prosecutors allege were sent by Lamarre-Condon. One message was sent to Daniel Hart, who had asked if Davies was alive; the reply from Baird’s phone claimed Davies had smashed his phone screen.

Lamarre-Condon claims self-defence in murder trial

Another message sent from the phone was directed to an intended housemate, attempting to cancel a home-sharing arrangement in North Sydney by claiming a work opportunity had arisen.