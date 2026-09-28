From Bedtime Stories to Fantasy Series: Pete Abraham’s Journey of Resilience

Pete Abraham, a Lebanese-American author and former tech professional, has transformed a series of bedtime stories created for his sons into a five-part youth fantasy series titled “Tag’Atha.” Following a devastating house fire in Florida, Abraham used the narrative to explore themes of resilience, brotherhood, and faith.

On the surface, this is a story about a father’s love and a creative spark.

From Bedtime Tales to the World of Tag’Atha

The seeds of the series were planted over twenty years ago. Facing the common parental dilemma of running out of books to read, Abraham began inventing his own tales for his sons, Matt and Adam. These stories evolved into a complex world centered on two brothers who discover medallions—one inscribed with "tag" and the other with "agatha." When paired, these artifacts transport the protagonists into a mysterious world.

But there was a catch. Abraham didn’t want the stories to be mere escapism. He intentionally wove in moral imperatives, focusing on courage, mercy, and the necessity of sticking together. He wrote three chapters and then paused, the project remaining a dormant family treasure for years.

The narrative wasn’t just a game; it was a blueprint for the values Abraham wanted his sons to carry into adulthood.

The Catalyst of Loss in Pinellas County

Life took a harrowing turn for Abraham in 2024. After being laid off from his career in technology, he and his wife had relocated to Florida. Then came Hurricane Helene. The storm’s surge flooded his property just outside downtown St. Petersburg, triggering a malfunction in his car’s electric alarm system. The resulting fire consumed his home and everything inside it.

The aftermath was a lesson in humility. Abraham describes the experience as one that taught him the true value of needing other people. His son Adam, who lived only ten minutes away in Pinellas Point, became the primary pillar of support, helping his parents get back on their feet during a period of total disorientation.

The economic ripple effect of such losses often forces internal migration, as seen when Abraham and his wife moved to Leesburg to care for his wife’s aging father, choosing a path of family support over the astronomical costs of rebuilding in a high-risk flood zone.

Turning Trauma into Narrative Architecture

The process of rebuilding a life often requires rebuilding a spirit. In Leesburg, the “Tag’Atha” project was revived. In a poetic reversal of roles, the son who had helped his father survive the fire now helped him survive writer’s block. Adam contributed creatively to the conceptualization of the series’ ultimate villain, Marathis.

This collaboration shifted the book from a childhood memory to a vessel for spiritual meaning. Drawing inspiration from the works of C.S. Lewis, Abraham developed the tagline “Keep the Flame,” which he describes as his personal version of “Keep the Faith.”

Narrative Element Real-World Parallel Core Theme The Medallions Family Unity Brotherhood & Connection The Villain (Marathis) Life’s Upheavals Overcoming Adversity “Keep the Flame” Survival of the House Fire Faith & Resilience

The Intersection of Heritage and Practicality

Abraham’s path to authorship was not linear. A Lebanese-American and devout Christian, he originally pursued a psychology degree because of his interest in people, though his father pushed him toward the more practical field of computer science.

By eventually returning to his love for poetry and fiction, Abraham has bridged that gap. The “Tag’Atha” series represents a synthesis of his diverse background: the analytical mind of a tech professional, the empathy of a psychology student, and the faith of a believer.