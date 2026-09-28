UC Berkeley Hiring Assistant Professor in AI for Biology

The University of California, Berkeley is seeking applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Artificial Intelligence for Biology. The role is jointly hosted by the Center for Computational Biology (CCB) and the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (EECS), with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2027.

The university is looking for an early-career scholar capable of bridging biological sciences, computational biology, and machine learning. The position is intended for researchers who develop AI and machine learning methods to address complex biological challenges and create broadly applicable methodologies for biological discovery.

Research Focus and Areas of Interest

Applicants should have expertise in innovative machine learning or AI research that improves the understanding of biological systems. Specific areas of interest include:

Predicting biological responses and cellular phenotypes using AI and ML.

Modeling small molecules and their interactions with nucleic acids and proteins.

Genotype-to-phenotype prediction across organismal and molecular scales.

The use of AI for biomolecule and genome engineering.

Multimodal biological data analysis and computational genomics.

The integration of large-scale biological datasets, including spatial, imaging, and single-cell data.

The development of novel machine learning methods for complex biological data.

UC Berkeley specifically encourages applications from researchers developing foundational AI methods with broad biological applications.

Compensation and Benefits

The position offers a competitive 9-month academic salary between USD 111,400 and USD 163,200. There is the possibility of higher compensation through off-scale salary arrangements. Successful candidates will have access to world-class research infrastructure and opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration across UC Berkeley institutes, the CCB, and the EECS.

Photo: aprecruit.berkeley.edu

The university provides support for faculty with family responsibilities, including dual-career family support and relocation assistance.

Application Requirements and Eligibility

At the time of application, candidates must either be currently enrolled in a doctoral program leading to completion or have already completed a PhD or equivalent doctoral degree.

Required application materials include: