David Boon Appointed Interim Chair of Cricket Australia as Mike Baird Steps Down

Former Australian batter David Boon has been appointed as the interim chair of Cricket Australia (CA) following the decision of outgoing chair Mike Baird to stand down from the role.

Boon, who played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia, will officially begin his tenure at the governing body’s annual general meeting. He previously served as an ICC match referee and spent nine years as a director for Cricket Tasmania, including three years as its chair, before joining the CA board last year.

Conflict over BBL privatization

Baird’s resignation follows a “bitter battle” between the states and CA regarding a push to privatize the Big Bash League (BBL). Approximately three weeks prior to his departure, Baird and CA CEO Todd Greenberg announced a self-determination model for states concerning private ownership.

The former New South Wales premier failed to secure the support of New South Wales, which strongly opposed the move. Additional unease was noted in Queensland and South Australia, while former CA chairman Wally Edwards also expressed opposition during a meeting at the WACA.

Transition of leadership

In a statement, Baird said, After much consideration I have decided to stand down as CA Chair and Director, adding that he is pleased Boon agreed to the interim role while a formal chair process is completed. Baird noted he will assist Boon with a transition process over the coming weeks.

Baird highlighted that CA will report record profit, revenue, viewership, and attendance this year, alongside a 40% rise in participation over four years. He stated his belief that the long-term sustainability of the game is assured following recent decisions on the Big Bash.