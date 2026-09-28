NZ Woman Eyes Guinness World Record After 1,000 Consecutive Ultra Marathons

Shannon-Leigh Litt, a criminal defence lawyer from Whangārei, has completed 1,000 consecutive ultra-marathons. Over a period of two years and nine months, Litt ran at least 51km every day, a feat that puts her in contention for a Guinness World Record.

The challenge began on January 1, 2023. While Litt initially applied to Guinness World Records for a 250-day streak, she decided to continue. Her achievement surpasses the previous record of 200 consecutive days held by Candice Burt of the United States.

Global runs and extreme conditions

Litt completed her runs across nine different countries, including Austria, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, and Bali. To maintain the record requirements, she adhered to New Zealand’s 24-hour clock regardless of her location; for example, when in Bali, she had to finish her run by 8 p.m. local time.

The journey involved facing severe weather, including floods and extreme heat reaching 40C. Litt noted that she nearly suffered hypothermia while running in Austria. To sustain her activity, she consumed 5,000 calories daily—focusing on protein shakes, low-fat protein, and carbohydrates such as potatoes, kumara, pasta, and rice. The physical toll included replacing running shoes every few weeks, costing an estimated $25,000.

Routine and mental hurdles

To balance her legal career with the distance requirements, Litt often began her runs between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. While the first 18 months to two years typically took between 5.5 and 6.5 hours, the final few months required up to eight hours per day.

Litt described the experience as becoming habitual, though the mental challenge intensified toward the end. She admitted that from the 900-day mark onward, the process was particularly difficult, stating, I just wanted it to finish. I wanted to not have to do that 51kms every day.

Post-challenge plans

Litt’s 1,000th ultra-marathon took place around the Hatea Loop in Whangārei on September 26. Following the event, she began a tapering period, which included running a marathon on the following Sunday. She expressed a desire for a complete change next year with new hobbies, though she may attempt another verified marathon record before the end of the year.

Looking further ahead, Litt intends to return to competitive ultra-marathon racing. This includes a goal to compete in the Badwater 135 in California—a 135-mile non-stop race from Death Valley to Mt Whitney—in July 2027.