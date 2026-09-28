Radio Educación Director Fernanda Tapia faces scrutiny over income

Fernanda Tapia, the Director General of Radio Educación, is facing intense scrutiny after her 2025 asset declaration revealed annual net income of 25 million 493 thousand 866 pesos and the cash purchase of a 10 million 450 thousand peso home. This financial windfall comes as the public broadcaster, an arm of the Secretaría de Cultura, struggles with severe budget deficits, crumbling infrastructure, and delayed staff salaries.

The contrast is jarring. While Radio Educación employees report a lack of basic maintenance and a signal that fails to reach various states across Mexico, their leader is managing a portfolio of private media contracts and high-value assets. This isn’t just a matter of a high salary—it’s a question of where a public servant’s time and loyalty actually lie.

The 25 Million Peso Puzzle

According to official records from DeclaraNet, Tapia’s annual salary as Director of Radio Educación is 1,845,758 pesos. However, her total reported net income for 2025 soared to 25,493,866 pesos. The bulk of this—roughly 19 million 777 thousand 333 pesos—stemmed from the “alienation of assets,” typically meaning the sale of a property.

Photo: xeu.mx

Beyond the property sale, Tapia reported 3 million 870 thousand 775 pesos from professional services, including consultancies and advisory roles. This figure alone is more than double her government salary. Even more curious is her list of personal assets: a dollhouse and toy collection valued at 10 million pesos, acquired back in 2009.

The most recent addition to her portfolio is a home valued at 10 million 450 thousand pesos, purchased in a single cash payment on August 25, 2025. For a public official leading a cash-strapped state institution, the optics of a ten-million-peso cash transaction are, to put it mildly, provocative.

Directora de Radio Educación, con ingresos de 25 millones de pesos #EnPortada

A Calendar Packed with Private Paychecks

The real tension lies in the clock. Tapia isn’t just directing a public station; she is one of the most active faces in private media. Her daily schedule reads like a broadcasting marathon:

Capital 21: Host and producer of Capital por Cual (Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM).

Host and producer of Capital por Cual (Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM). Telediario (Multimedios): A role requiring several hours daily (Monday-Friday, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM), paying 60,000 pesos net per month.

A role requiring several hours daily (Monday-Friday, 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM), paying 60,000 pesos net per month. El Heraldo Televisión: Host of Puro Barrio (Monday-Friday, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM).

Host of Puro Barrio (Monday-Friday, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM). El Heraldo (Print): Columnist, earning 95,000 pesos net per month.

Columnist, earning 95,000 pesos net per month. Canales 2 and 13: Participation in SIMI trabajando para usted, earning 80,000 pesos monthly.

Participation in SIMI trabajando para usted, earning 80,000 pesos monthly. Acustik Noticias: Host of Cáigase de la Cama.

Adding to this is a monthly payment of 40,000 pesos from Comercializadora GLB Trading, a firm specializing in advertising and dissemination for federal government agencies. Notably, some of these roles, including her work at Capital 21 and Acustik Noticias, were missing from her official asset declaration, which could signal serious reporting irregularities.

Ghosting the Office While the Roof Leaks

While Tapia’s private career flourishes, the internal state of Radio Educación is reportedly dire. Staff members, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, describe a director who is rarely seen. They claim her attendance is random, often appearing for only one or two hours in the late afternoon—sometimes from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

This absenteeism coincides with a period of institutional decay. The station has faced protests over “appalling labor conditions” and missing payments. When confronted in February during worker demonstrations, Tapia insisted she has been the most present director in the station’s history, claiming that a director can be effective without being physically present.

The legal gray area is narrow. The Ley General de Responsabilidades Administrativas does not explicitly ban public servants from earning private income. However, Article 7 demands “discipline, legality, objectivity, and efficacy,” while Article 58 defines a conflict of interest as any private commission that interferes with the impartial and objective performance of public duties.

The Cost of the ‘Multi-Tasking’ Director

The situation at Radio Educación serves as a case study in the erosion of public institutional integrity. When the head of a cultural organ is more invested in their personal brand and private payrolls than in the infrastructure of the state, the service suffers. The “efficacy” demanded by law is hard to find when the director is recording a column for El Heraldo or hosting a show for Multimedios while her staff struggles to keep the signal alive.

The question now moves beyond the 10-million-peso house and the toy collection. It centers on whether a public servant can realistically manage a failing state institution while maintaining a full-time career in the private sector. If the director is “doing things for the station” from a distance, the employees—and the public—deserve to know exactly what those things are, and why they aren’t enough to fix the roof.