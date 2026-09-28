Pink Noise During Sleep May Help Clear Brain Waste and Prevent Alzheimer’s

According to a study published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, these auditory bursts increase the amplitude of slow electrical waves in the brain during deep sleep, which in turn amplifies the waves of cerebrospinal fluid.

This mechanism helps clear metabolic waste from the brain, potentially offering a new therapeutic pathway to combat neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

The Role of Pink Noise and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Pink noise is described as a type of continuous sound similar to white noise but with a different frequency distribution, containing relatively more low frequencies. Examples include the sound of a quiet waterfall or rain. Cerebrospinal fluid is a transparent liquid surrounding the spinal cord and brain that acts as a protective cushion, provides nutrients like glucose, and removes waste secreted by brain cells during energy consumption.

Waste products, such as damaged proteins and lactic acid, accumulate in the brain throughout the day. Cerebrospinal fluid waves assist in eliminating these wastes during sleep, promoting overall brain health and leading to a more refreshed state upon waking.

Photo: nabd.com

Study Methodology and Results

The study involved 14 healthy volunteers who had their brain activity monitored via MRI while sleeping. Researchers utilized an auditory stimulation technique that tracked brain waves in real-time and delivered a specific sound at the appropriate moment. Results showed that when a 50-millisecond burst of pink noise was released as delta waves reached their peak, the amplitude of these waves increased, coinciding with a rise in cerebrospinal fluid waves.

Clinical Potential

The researchers now aim to apply this technology to patients in clinical settings to determine its effects. They hope to explore whether this enhanced flow can improve memory, boost cognitive functions, or slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.