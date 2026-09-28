DOACs Reduce Cardiovascular Events by 69% in Intermediate-Risk AF Patients

The SINGLE-AF trial, published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the ESC Congress 2026, reveals that direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) reduce the risk of stroke and cardiovascular death by 69% in atrial fibrillation patients with an intermediate risk of stroke.

For years, cardiology has operated in a clinical gray area regarding patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) who don’t meet the “high-risk” threshold. While high-risk patients are firmly advised to take blood thinners, those at intermediate risk—defined by specific scores—have faced inconsistent recommendations. This uncertainty stemmed from older observational data on vitamin K antagonists, which produced conflicting results. The SINGLE-AF trial provides the first randomized, controlled evidence that newer anticoagulants can significantly protect these patients without increasing the risk of dangerous bleeding.

Newer blood thinners reduce heart and brain events

The Benefit: For people with a “moderate” risk of stroke, newer blood thinners reduced serious heart and brain events by 69%.

For people with a “moderate” risk of stroke, newer blood thinners reduced serious heart and brain events by 69%. The Safety: The study found no increase in major bleeding episodes compared to taking no medication at all.

The study found no increase in major bleeding episodes compared to taking no medication at all. The Driver: The primary reason for the improvement was a dramatic drop in ischemic strokes (clots blocking blood to the brain).

How DOACs Resolve the Intermediate-Risk Dilemma

Atrial fibrillation causes the heart’s upper chambers to beat irregularly, which allows blood to pool and form clots. If these clots migrate to the brain, they cause an ischemic stroke. To prevent this, doctors use anticoagulants—drugs that interfere with the blood’s clotting mechanism. However, the “mechanism of action” (the specific biochemical process the drug uses to work) for newer Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) differs from older drugs like warfarin.

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While older vitamin K antagonists required constant monitoring and had erratic results in intermediate-risk groups, DOACs target specific proteins in the clotting cascade. The SINGLE-AF trial focused on patients with a CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc score of 1 for men or 2 for women. This score is a clinical tool used to estimate stroke risk based on age, sex, and comorbidities. For these specific patients, the benefit of preventing a stroke finally outweighs the theoretical risk of bleeding.

Professor Boyoung Joung of Yonsei University, the trial’s principal investigator, noted that this randomized evidence is critical because previous observational studies were too conflicting to inform firm guidelines. By using a randomized trial—where participants are assigned to groups by chance to eliminate bias—the researchers could definitively link the DOACs to the 69% risk reduction.

SINGLE AF Trial Finds DOACs Benefit AF Patients With Intermediate Stroke Risk

Clinical Breakdown of the SINGLE-AF Trial Results

The study was an open-label trial, meaning both researchers and participants knew which treatment was being administered. It spanned 18 medical centers in South Korea and followed 1,803 participants over a 24-month period. Participants were randomized 1:1 to either receive a DOAC (either apixaban 5 mg twice daily or rivaroxaban 20 mg once daily) or no anticoagulation therapy.

Outcome Measure DOAC Group No Anticoagulation Group Relative Reduction Primary Endpoint (Composite) 0.5% 1.5% 69% Ischemic Stroke 0.1% 1.1% ~91% Major Bleeding 0.3% 0.5% N/A (No increase)

The “primary endpoint” in this study was a composite measure, combining stroke, systemic embolism, major bleeding, and cardiovascular death. The hazard ratio of 0.31 indicates a strong protective effect.

Impact on Global Guidelines and Patient Access

These findings are expected to shift the current European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines. Currently, anticoagulation for intermediate-risk patients is a Class IIa recommendation, meaning it “should be considered” but is not strongly advised. The SINGLE-AF data provides the evidence needed to potentially upgrade this recommendation, which would influence how physicians in the EU and other regions prescribe these medications.

Professor Joung stated that these results may now be used to inform those reimbursement policies, potentially making these life-saving drugs more accessible to intermediate-risk patients who were previously overlooked.

The Future of Atrial Fibrillation Management

The SINGLE-AF trial effectively closes a gap in cardiovascular medicine. By proving that the risk of ischemic stroke in intermediate-risk patients is significantly higher than the risk of major bleeding when using DOACs, the study moves the needle toward a more proactive treatment model. While the study was conducted exclusively in South Korea, the biological mechanism of clotting is universal, suggesting these benefits will translate across global populations.

The transition from “considering” treatment to “recommending” it for intermediate-risk patients represents a significant shift in public health intelligence. It ensures that a population previously left in a clinical gray area now has a clear, evidence-based path toward stroke prevention.

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