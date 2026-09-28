Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Share Passionate Kiss in Paris

Kim Kardashian, 45, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 41, have taken their relationship public with a romantic boat ride on the Seine in Paris, sharing a passionate kiss in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower as part of a multi-country European getaway.

Stepping Out in Paris After Formalizing Their Relationship

The high-profile couple is no longer hiding their romance. Following their official relationship announcement in May, Kardashian and Hamilton have opened up about their bond on social media. A photo shared by the American entrepreneur captures them embracing on a night cruise down the Seine, with Kardashian wearing a gold dress and Hamilton placing a hand on her back against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

This public display in the French capital follows months of speculation. The two celebrities have known each other for roughly a decade, but romance rumors first surfaced at the start of 2026 after they were spotted together in Paris. They later made things official in May.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s Romantic Paris Getaway ❤️ | Eiffel Tower Kiss & More

Documenting a European Tour Across Four Countries

The viral photograph was part of an Instagram carousel documenting a recent European trip. Eschewing lengthy captions, Kardashian marked the post simply with the flags of Spain, Italy, France, and Great Britain. Additional snapshots revealed private dinners and VIP attendance at a Céline Dion concert.

Hamilton also shared highlights from the itinerary earlier in the week. His posts featured a bicycle ride, an open-air cinema outing, and a previous nocturnal journey along the Seine, illustrating a packed vacation schedule across their favored European destinations.

Photo: lessentiel.lu

Kardashian and Hamilton share their public romance

What started as a decade-long acquaintance and early-year rumors has firmly transitioned into a public celebrity partnership. With high-profile outings spanning multiple European nations and culminating by the Eiffel Tower, Kardashian and Hamilton continue to share glimpses of their romance directly with their followers.