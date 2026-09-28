Eurydice Report 2025-2026: Early Childhood Education and Care Curricula in Europe

Published in late September 2026, the European Commission’s Executive Agency for Education and Culture released the Eurydice report on early childhood education and care (ECEC) systems across Europe for the 2025–2026 academic year. The comparative analysis maps system-level indicators, pedagogical approaches, and reform priorities, revealing that a quarter of European educational systems still lack formal ECEC curricula for children under three.

Core Developmental Takeaways Modern Priority Shift: Recent 2025/2026 reforms increasingly prioritize foundational skills, digital literacy, environmental sustainability, and inclusive child-centered welfare.

Mapping Europe’s Early Childhood Educational Infrastructure

The Eurydice network’s 2025–2026 report provides a granular look at how European nations structure their early childhood education and care (ECEC) systems. By evaluating system-level indicators, the report contrasts integrated frameworks—which manage early childhood education under a single administrative authority across the entire age span—with split systems that divide care for infants and toddlers from pre-primary schooling.

Pedagogical approaches vary significantly across the continent. While some nations enforce binding national educational programs, others rely on broad recommendations, competency frameworks, or basic care plans.

Pedagogical Priorities and Recent Structural Reforms

Recent policy updates from the 2025/2026 period reflect changes in education responding to modern societal demands. Countries have introduced targeted reforms addressing both foundational academics and emerging interdisciplinary priorities. Notable examples include Poland’s implementation of new developmental standards tailored for the 0-3 age group, and Luxembourg’s sharpened focus on digital education and sustainability within early learning frameworks.

Reform Area Primary Focus Observed Country Example Under-3 Standardisation Establishing formal developmental benchmarks for infants and toddlers Poland (New 0-3 standards) Interdisciplinary Competencies Integrating digital literacy and ecological sustainability Luxembourg Holistic Inclusivity Prioritizing child welfare, social-emotional growth, and family engagement Cross-continental Eurydice 2025/2026 metrics

Beyond traditional literacy and numeracy, contemporary curricula increasingly incorporate digital education, active citizenship, and environmental sustainability.

Inclusivity, Wellbeing, and Family Integration

A central pillar of the 2025–2026 Eurydice analysis evaluates how different governance structures handle inclusivity, diversity, and child wellbeing.

The report assesses the degree to which national systems actively involve families in educational processes.

Future Trajectory of Continental ECEC Policies

Fonti e disclaimer sui curricoli dell'educazione infantile European Commission / EACEA / Eurydice. (2026). Curricoli nell’educazione e cura della prima infanzia in Europa 2025/2026. Eurydice Report.

Indire Eurydice. (2026). Curricoli nell’educazione e cura della prima infanzia in Europa 2025–2026. Retrieved from eurydice.indire.it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical, psychological, or educational advice. Consult qualified professionals regarding specific developmental or healthcare concerns for children.