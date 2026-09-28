USF Health Researchers Discover Brain Circuit Controlling Cold Response and Metabolism

Researchers at USF Health have identified a brain circuit in the hypothalamus—specifically the dPVp region—that coordinates eating and heat production during cold exposure. This discovery identifies a biological “cold sensor” protein, KCNK2, offering a potential new pharmacological target for treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

For decades, clinicians have known that dropping temperatures trigger a metabolic surge: we eat more to fuel the body and burn more energy to stay warm. However, the “command center” orchestrating these simultaneous responses remained a biological blind spot. By isolating the dorsal posterior periventricular hypothalamic nucleus (dPVp), scientists have found the switch that links thermal sensing to metabolic output. This isn’t just about shivering; it is about the systemic regulation of glucose and lipid metabolism.

Brain spot regulates energy burn and hunger in cold The Discovery: Scientists found a specific spot in the brain (the dPVp) that acts as a thermostat and fuel manager.

Scientists found a specific spot in the brain (the dPVp) that acts as a thermostat and fuel manager. The Mechanism: When this area senses cold, it tells the body to both burn more energy and increase hunger to replace that energy.

When this area senses cold, it tells the body to both burn more energy and increase hunger to replace that energy. The Future: Instead of just suppressing appetite, new drugs might one day “trick” the brain into burning calories as if it were cold, without the patient actually needing to freeze.

How the dPVp Circuit Orchestrates Energy Expenditure The dPVp region of the hypothalamus functions as a central processing unit for thermal stress. In non-human models, researchers observed that this region becomes highly active as body temperatures decline. This activation triggers a dual-response mechanism: stimulating neurons that increase food intake while simultaneously ramping up the body’s energy expenditure to generate heat. The mechanism of action—the specific biochemical process through which a stimulus produces an effect—centers on a protein called KCNK2, also known as TREK-1. This protein serves as the biological sensor. It detects temperature fluctuations and signals the dPVp neurons to initiate the metabolic shift. By experimentally manipulating these neurons, the USF Health team proved that activating the dPVp increases the drive to eat while improving the body’s ability to utilize energy. This is a critical distinction from current obesity treatments. Most existing pharmacotherapies focus on appetite suppression. This pathway suggests a “burn-side” approach, focusing on how the body uses glucose and burns fat, which could fundamentally alter the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Comparing Traditional Weight Loss vs. dPVp Activation Feature Standard Appetite Suppressants Potential dPVp-Targeted Therapy Primary Goal Reduce caloric intake (hunger suppression) Increase energy expenditure (calorie burning) Brain Target Various hypothalamic/brainstem regions dPVp (Dorsal posterior periventricular hypothalamic nucleus) Metabolic Effect Passive weight loss via deficit Active metabolic upregulation via “cold-mimicry” Key Biological Driver Hormonal/Satiety signaling KCNK2 (TREK-1) protein sensor

From Lab Models to Clinical Application While the identification of the dPVp circuit is a landmark find, the research is currently in the early stages, conducted primarily in non-human models. If translated successfully, these findings could bypass the need for actual cold exposure (such as cryotherapy or cold plunges) to achieve metabolic benefits. Yong Xu, Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, notes that targeting the cold sensor could allow individuals to maintain metabolic health without the rigors of strict dieting.

The Trajectory of Metabolic Neuroscience The discovery of the dPVp’s function transforms a previously “silent” region of the brain into a viable therapeutic target. By linking the KCNK2 protein to systemic energy use, the USF Health team has provided a blueprint for a new class of metabolic regulators. The goal is no longer just to stop the patient from eating, but to optimize the brain’s ability to manage energy. While the road to a pharmacy shelf is long, the identification of the circuit is the necessary first step in solving the complex puzzle of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.