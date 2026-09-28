Covid-19 Cases Surge in France Ahead of 2026 Vaccination Campaign

Covid-19 is experiencing a resurgence in France at the end of September 2026, with consultations for suspected cases surging by 76% in a single week. According to a bulletin from Santé publique France, this increase occurred between September 14 and September 20.

The spike in activity is particularly evident at SOS Médecins, in emergency departments, and within wastewater data. This rebound arrives three weeks before the start of the combined flu and Covid vaccination campaign, which is scheduled for October 13, 2026.

Regional impact in Île-de-France

Indicators are climbing across Paris and the Île-de-France region, spanning both inner and outer suburbs. Data from the national SUM’Eau program, which monitors seven wastewater treatment plants in the region, shows that virus concentrations in wastewater reached levels not seen since October 2024 during the week of September 14 to 20.

Emergency department visits for suspected Covid-19 also rose across all age groups in Île-de-France during that same period, reaching levels similar to those recorded in 2024 and 2025.

Clinical observations and incidence

While the Sentinelles network of general practitioners estimates a steady Covid incidence of approximately 9 cases per 100,000 people, the trend is visible in clinical settings. At a clinic in Clamart, located in the Hauts-de-Seine department, roughly one in five patients has presented with severe fatigue, headaches, and fever.

General practitioner Yongping Ding noted that because the flu and COVID-19 present with such similar symptoms, testing is frequently required to distinguish between the two.

Current scale of the wave

Health officials suggest there is no need for panic, as current levels are similar to, or even lower than, previous years at the same point in the season. However, doctors are urging vigilance, especially for individuals considered at-risk, as it remains difficult to predict the full scale of the current wave.