NFL Power Rankings: Undefeated Teams and Week 3 Standouts

The NFL standings have shifted following Week 3, with six teams remaining undefeated. While the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills were expected to perform well, the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as surprising undefeated squads.

The Las Vegas Raiders are now viewed as playoff contenders under Klint Kubiak following a rally against the New Orleans Saints. The return of tight end Brock Bowers has provided the team with an explosive passing weapon, while Kubiak’s play-calling has revived quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Standouts and Surprises

The Minnesota Vikings have maintained an unblemished record characterized by toughness and resilience. Their success is driven largely by Brian Flores’ defense, which utilizes simulated pressures and blitzes to overwhelm opposing quarterbacks.

Week 3 NFL Power Rankings

In other Week 3 action, the Jacksonville Jaguars secured a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence efficiently targeted Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, and Parker Washington, contributing to a streak of at least 34 points in the Jaguars’ last six home games.

The Denver Broncos also earned a notable win by defeating the preseason Super Bowl champions in a late-game shootout. Third-year quarterback Bo Nix continues to establish himself as a closer, possessing nine fourth-quarter comebacks and 11 game-winning drives.

Contenders and Slumps

Brock Purdy has pushed his passer rating to 125.6 after a Week 3 performance featuring four touchdowns and 297 yards. His efficiency as a “pass-first point guard” complements a San Francisco 49ers offense that features Christian McCaffrey as the primary playmaker.

The Philadelphia Eagles enter a Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears—who will be without the injured Caleb Williams—with two wins decided by a combined six points. The Eagles are led by running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Conversely, the Seattle Seahawks have fallen in the rankings after losing to a winless team led by a backup quarterback. Despite the return of Sam Darnold, the team struggled with mental errors, turnovers, and faulty execution.

The Baltimore Ravens also faced scrutiny following an international win. While Lamar Jackson provided late-game heroics, the team’s defense struggled to deliver in the fourth quarter.