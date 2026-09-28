Hurricane Polo: Category 3 Storm Hits Mexico, Flood Alerts for 5 US States

Hurricane Polo Triggers Flood Alerts Across Five US States Ahead of Mexico Landfall

Hurricane Polo, a powerful Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph, is expected to strike the Baja California Peninsula by 10 p.m. ET Monday. The system is forecast to bring life-threatening flooding and mudslides to Mexico before its remnants sweep across the U.S. Southwest, triggering flood watches for millions of people in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.

Baja California Peninsula Braces for Landfall

The National Hurricane Center warns that heavy rainfall will impact Baja California Sur and the southern and central portions of Sonora through Tuesday. Residents and visitors along the 775-mile stretch of land south of California are preparing for extreme conditions, including storm surges of up to 10 feet and rainfall totals reaching 8 inches. Wind gusts in the region could hit 120 mph.

While the storm is currently a major Category 3, forecasters expect it to weaken slightly to a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of up to 110 mph by the time it reaches the coast. In Ciudad Constitucion, residents were seen boarding up glass windows on Sunday as the system approached.

Flood Risks and Rainfall Forecasts for the U.S. Southwest

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for five states, with forecasters predicting up to 4 inches of rain in parts of the Southwest. In New Mexico, major cities including Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Albuquerque are expected to see up to 3 inches of rainfall. Isolated areas of El Paso, Texas, could receive as much as 4 inches.

Major Hurricane Polo retains Category 3 strength and nears Baja California

According to the National Weather Service, flood alerts for Arizona and Utah are expected to remain in effect through Tuesday night, while warnings for Texas and New Mexico will extend into Wednesday. AccuWeather reports that Polo’s moisture will also spread rainfall into Nevada, California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming, and the Northern Plains.

Atmospheric Conditions Driving Widespread Rain

The storm’s impact will be amplified by a separate non-tropical storm currently moving across the Great Basin and the Colorado Rockies. AccuWeather notes that this second system is pulling Polo’s leftover tropical moisture northward, a combination that will drive several days of heavy rain across the Southwest and the Northern Plains. This moisture plume is expected to reach as far as the Great Lakes, bringing thunderstorms to Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan.

Tracking Hurricane Polo: Large swells expected in SoCal as Category 3 storm nears Mexico landfall

Florida meteorologist Matt Devitt highlighted the storm’s projected trajectory on X, stating that Polo will have “quite a week,” with potential impacts hitting Baja California Sur on Monday, New Mexico on Tuesday, and Nebraska on Wednesday as remnants.

Polo’s Record-Breaking Pacific Trek

Before its current approach toward Mexico, Hurricane Polo exhibited extreme intensity while crossing the Pacific. The storm recorded sustained winds of 180 mph at several points. Satellite estimates at one stage placed Polo’s winds at 196 mph, surpassing the unofficial 192-mph benchmark proposed for a hypothetical “Category 6” classification.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted the storm’s “explosive convection” on X, suggesting that if a Category 6 designation ever existed, Polo would be the prime example, adding that the storm was “shattering the record book.”