Samsung One UI 9 and Android 17 Roll Out to US Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung is currently deploying One UI 9 and Android 17 to US unlocked Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models.

This isn’t a slow leak; it’s a flood. After a tightly controlled release last week that favored T-Mobile locked units, Samsung has opened the gates for the unlocked market. If you own a US unlocked S26 series device, the update is likely hitting your device as we speak.

The shift from a targeted beta or carrier-specific rollout to a general unlocked release marks the transition to stable public availability. For the power users and the “unlocked” crowd, this removes the carrier bottleneck, allowing the hardware to run the latest Android 17 kernel without waiting for individual network approvals.

The 4GB Payload and Build Specifications

Size matters when you’re managing NAND flash storage. For the vast majority of users who bypassed the One UI 9 Beta Program, this is a massive structural overhaul. The update package is clocking in at approximately 3,982MB—nearly 4GB of data.

One UI 9 Is HERE! 🚨 Samsung Galaxy Rollout Roadmap — Check Your Phone!

If you were already running a beta build, the delta is significantly smaller, with some users seeing updates upwards of 600MB. This discrepancy is typical for Android’s A/B partition system, where beta testers already have the bulk of the OS framework installed and are merely receiving the final “stable” polish and security patches.

The specific build numbers to look for are S948U1UEU4BZID and S948U1OYM4BZID. These identifiers confirm the “U1” designation, which is the hallmark of the US unlocked firmware variant, distinguishing it from the “U” carrier-branded versions.

Carrier Fragmentation and the Deployment Gap

The current rollout reveals a clear hierarchy in Samsung’s deployment strategy. While unlocked models are seeing the update across all major networks—including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Google Fi—the locked versions of those same phones are lagging.

Unlocked Models: Live and rolling out across all US carriers.

Live and rolling out across all US carriers. T-Mobile Locked: Received updates last week.

Received updates last week. AT&T/Verizon Locked: Not yet live.

This gap exists because carrier-locked firmware requires a separate certification process. Each carrier tests the build against their specific network bands, VoLTE implementations, and pre-installed bloatware. Unlocked models bypass this bureaucratic layer, which is why they often serve as the bellwether for the general population.

Android 17 Architecture and One UI 9 Integration

Moving to Android 17 isn’t just about a new version number.

To trigger the update manually, navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The Verdict for S26 Owners

If you are on an unlocked model, the wait is over. The jump to One UI 9 provides the stable foundation required for the S26’s hardware to actually perform at its theoretical ceiling.

For those on locked AT&T or Verizon devices, the pattern suggests your update is imminent but still pending final carrier sign-off. The fact that the unlocked versions are stable across those same networks is a strong indicator that the locked builds are functionally ready and merely awaiting the “push” command from the carrier’s server.