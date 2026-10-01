Oilers Turn to Devon Levi in Goal Against Canucks Amid Injury Bug

Edmonton Oilers netminder Devon Levi is set to make his 37th NHL start against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, stepping into a high-pressure role following Tristan Jarry’s early-season struggles. As Sportsnet reported, the 24-year-old enters a crowded crease under head coach Mike Babcock with an opportunity to seize the starting job.

The Quest for Stable Goaltending in Edmonton

The Oilers’ search for a reliable number-one goaltender reads like a long-running psychological thriller. Levi was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 1 in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick, alongside a 2028 seventh-round-pointer. During his time in Buffalo, Levi posted a 17-17-2 record with an .899 save percentage and a 3.10 goals-against average across 39 career NHL games, eventually spending last season with the Rochester Americans in the AHL.

Edmonton’s front office has constructed a legitimate Stanley Cup contender up front, yet the crease has rotated through various solutions. The current setup features a three-man system comprised of the injured Frederik Anderson, the struggling Tristan Jarry, and the youthful Levi. Sportsnet noted that following Jarry’s opening-week difficulties, Babcock turns to the 24-year-old to stabilize the position against Vancouver.

Locker Room Confidence and Expanding the Toolbox

Despite limited NHL minutes, Levi expressed confidence during training camp and captain’s skates, where leaders like Leon Draisaitl singled him out for praise. Speaking to Sportsnet, Levi emphasized his growth since his days in Buffalo: “I’ve been through more. There’s more under my belt. More experiences I can pull from. More in the toolbox. Not only on the ice but off the ice too.”

Levi views his time in the AHL as vital to his development, noting that pro hockey builds mental toughness. Standing at 6-foot and 192 pounds, Levi approaches the position as a creative art rather than a rigid science. “I think a lot of people try to put a science behind goaltending, when it’s really an art,” Levi insists.

Goatender / Asset Acquisition / Status Career NHL Record / Stats Devon Levi Acquired via trade from Buffalo (July 1) 17-17-2, .899 SV%, 3.10 GAA Tristan Jarry Veteran presence in 3-man rotation 10-year NHL veteran Frederik Anderson Sidelined with a lingering knee injury Veteran starter (currently injured)

Lineup Scramble and Roster Shuffles Under Babcock

Head coach Mike Babcock faces an immediate lineup crisis ahead of the matchup in Vancouver. Sportsnet reported that Zach Hyman suffered an upper-body injury in the final pre-season game against Calgary, joining a growing injury list that includes Matt Savoie, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jason Dickinson, and Frederik Anderson.

With five expected everyday forwards unavailable, Edmonton’s morning skate featured Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl skating on the same line alongside Vasily Podkolzin. Call-up Josh Samanski projects to centre the fourth line as the Oilers attempt to navigate their early-season depth challenges.